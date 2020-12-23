Disney Cruise Line shares new plans for 2022 Caribbean cruises

Whether you dream of a three-, four- or even seven-night getaway on one of Disney’s beloved cruise ships, the Disney Dream or Disney Fantasy, new itineraries for the 2022 season have already been posted, and bookings are available now.

Aboard the Disney Dream, cruisers will leave from Port Canaveral, Fla., and visit Nassau, Bahamas; and Disney Castaway Cay before returning to Port Canaveral.

Make sure to make the most of the island by enjoying a snorkel trip to one of the two submerged submarines – relics from Magic Kingdom’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ride. Or act like a kid again at Pelican Plunge where you can shoot down one of two water slides. There are even island excursions including a glass-bottom boat ride to a local reef, parasailing, fishing and more. With so much to do on the island, you may find it hard to see everything.

For those wishing for a bit more time exploring the Disney Dream and all it has to offer – like the AquaDuck Coaster – there is also a four-night itinerary that mimics the three-night cruise, except it includes a whole day at sea.

The Disney Fantasy offers seven-night itineraries for the Western or Eastern Caribbean.

During the Western Caribbean route, guests will stop in Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney Castaway Cay before arriving back in Port Canaveral, Fla.

Those aboard the Eastern Caribbean itinerary will get to explore Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney Castaway Cay before making their way back to Port Canaveral. The cruise line is also offering passengers a 10 percent discount for guests who booked a nine-night Alaskan cruise on June 28, 2021, to rebook on their seven-night replacement cruise leaving on the same day.

Disney Cruise Line excelled at its health and safety regulations before the pandemic, scoring highly on all of the cruise ships during surprise inspections. And after seeing how Disney has stepped up health and safety measures in their theme parks, it can only be expected that similar measures will be implemented on their cruise ships.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.