Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

Carnival crowds and travel gridlock make life 'difficult' as social media users chime in

Venice Carnival attracts an estimated 3 million visitors each year

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Family of 4 picks up and moves overseas to travel the world, share more life experiences Video

Family of 4 picks up and moves overseas to travel the world, share more life experiences

The Niblett family left their home in England and moved to Bali for the first stop of their year of traveling. Emma and Dan Niblett pulled their two children out of school and hope to spend more quality time together as a family.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

As travelers flock to Venice for the world-famous Carnival celebration, they may be in for a tight squeeze.

Three million people travel to Venice every year for the Venetian tradition, according to the website of the tourist group Walks of Italy.

Carnival, also known as Carnevale, dates back to 1162 — when townspeople celebrated a victory over the Patriarch of Aquileia. Artists banned together in 1979 to restart Carnevale, says the site.

POPULAR TRAVEL DESTINATION DOUBLES CONTROVERSIAL DAY-TRIPPER TAX, SPARKS REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Carnival attendees don Venetian masks and garb as they attend various events around the city.

One video posted on TikTok by Gazella, @gazellastudio, shows tourists in gridlock making their way around the City of Canals

tiktok venice carnival crowds

A Venice photographer recorded a TikTok to capture the massive crowds attending Carnival. Above, a screenshot from her video. (@gazellastudio)

Gazella, a Venice-based photographer, told Fox News Digital the last time she saw the city so crowded was in 2020, before the COVID quarantine

"The city hasn’t been this crowded since. It has made life for locals difficult," said Gazella. She said the crowding has increased travel times for local residents on weekends.  

The video amassed over 19,000 views — with users taking to the comments section to express their opinions.

venice carnival tourists

Social media users post videos of Venice crowds as Carnival commences. The City of Canals is looking to curb overtourism. (Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

"Nightmare. Worse than ever," wrote one user.

Another Tiktoker commented, "Waited 2 hours for a vaporetto from Ferrovia on Saturday morning, didn't even know it was Carnivale when we booked."

DA VINCI'S 'LAST SUPPER' PAINTED IN LATE 1400S IS VIEWED BY 460,000 VISITORS EACH YEAR

"Experienced this today … Never again," commented one woman.

A user added, "It was so packed today. We weren't expecting so many people."

venice carnival tourists 2025

Three million people travel to Venice every year for Carnival. (Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images)

"It's a shame how massive tourism is making beautiful cities less and less enjoyable," said one man.

Another user cautioned, "Never go [to] Venice during carnival."

"Venice 365 days a year..." one woman joked. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The city has been working to combat overtourism by announcing a change in tourist fees. 

Venice introduced a pilot program in 2024 to charge day trippers a $5.17 (5 euros) entry fee that authorities hoped would discourage visitors from arriving on peak days, Fox News Digital reported.

Venice Tourism

Venice has implemented a tourism fee on select days in order to prevent overtourism. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Starting on April 18, visitors will officially pay the access fee of $5.17 if booked four days ahead, while the fee for arrivals that are booked last-minute — within three days — doubles to $10.33 (10 euros), according to the city’s site.

Pino Parisi, a Connecticut-based Italian travel agent, said he sees more tourists than ever in Italy this year.

"Venice's tourist taxes [are] not preventing people from going to Venice. I don't think it is making a difference," said Parisi.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Since I can remember, ‘Il carnevale di Venezia’ has been the most famous in all Italy," said Parisi.

He added that the festival does attract more of a local Italian crowd; but since not many tourists go to Venice in the winter, there are still lots of tourists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The festival is held from Friday, Feb. 14, to Tuesday, March 4.