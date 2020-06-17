Cambodia requiring all tourists to pay $3,000 deposit to cover coronavirus testing, any possible medical costs

Cambodia isn’t taking any chances on foreign travelers — and it certainly isn’t covering their medical expenses.

The Civil Aviation Department of Cambodia has recently announced a requirement for all foreign visitors to provide a deposit of $3,000 upon arrival in the country, to be used for cover the costs of testing, quarantining, and any medical expenses that may arise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, all foreign travelers will be required to show proof of travel insurance that includes medical coverage of "not less than" $50,000.

The new requirements, which were first announced last week, were updated Tuesday regarding pricing policies.

Cambodian officials have confirmed that travelers will be able to recoup the remainder of the deposit upon leaving the country, but not all. According to Tuesday’s notice, all arriving travelers will be transported to a testing facility at a cost of $5, where they will be administered tests at a cost of $100. Afterward, they will be required to quarantine at a designated hotel or quarantine center for at least one night at a cost $30 per night, with an additional $30 taken out for meals.

But that’s if no one on their plane tests positive for coronavirus. In the event that someone does, the entirety of the passengers on board will be required to quarantine for 14 days at designated quarantine centers or hotels, at the daily rates for lodging and meals ($60 per day, totaling $840). That’s in addition to transport to the testing center ($5), testing ($100), laundry ($15 per day), the cost of the quarantine center’s health staffers ($6 per day) and security ($3) per day.

If a traveler arrives and tests positive, costs skyrocket. Medical treatment and hospital stays will be deducted ($180 per day) in addition to emergency fees and consultations, the costs of which are determined by the public hospitals.

And finally, Cambodia will take $1,500 from a visitor’s deposit for funeral services, if it comes to that.

The costs, therefore, can well exceed the $3,000 deposit — ergo the travel insurance.

The new deposit requirement, which first went into effect on June 11, comes in addition to a previous coronavirus prevention measure for incoming travelers, which requires them to provide a certificate of health declaring their COVID-19 negative status, dated within the previous 72 hours.