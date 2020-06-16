Canada to mandate temperature checks for incoming and outgoing airline passengers

The Canadian government will soon require temperature screenings of passengers flying into, out of, or within the country, as part of a new effort to prevent coronavirus outbreaks stemming from air travel.

Transport Canada, which oversees the country’s civil aviation authority, recently announced the impending implementation of the new health and safety measures designed to combat COVID-19. Among them, passengers flying into Canada will be required to undergo temperature screenings at their airport of departure — to be conducted by the “air operators” at the airport “unless the local authority has an equivalent measure in place.”

This measure, which is part of Phase 1, will be required of international air operators as of June 30.

Subsequent phases — including a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 — concern temperature screenings at major Canadian airports. In Phase 2, screening stations will be placed in the departures sections at four of Canada’s busiest airports for international travel — Montréal, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver — for the purpose of screening outgoing passengers and those traveling within Canada. In Phase three, the stations will be installed at “the next 11 busiest airports in Canada,” which include those in St. John’s, Halifax, Québec City, Ottawa, Toronto (Billy Bishop), Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kelowna and Victoria.

Phase 2 will be completed by the end of July, while Phase 3 will be completed “by September 2020,” Transport Canada wrote in a news release.

“As Minister of Transport, my highest priority is the safety and security of Canadians and the transportation system,” Canadian Minister of Travel Marc Garneau said of the new requirements. “We have already introduced measures to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, including mandating face coverings, and publishing health guidance for the air industry. Mandatory temperature screenings are yet another measure in our multi-layered approach to help protect the safety of the traveling public and air industry workers.”

The announcement of Transport Canada’s latest requirements comes more than a month after the country mandated that all air travelers wear face coverings on flights into, out of, or within Canada.