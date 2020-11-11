Coronavirus concerns close California boardwalk, state's first amusement park to reopen, after one weekend

Well, that didn’t take long.

As coronavirus infection rates rise across the country, some areas may have to reinstitute certain lockdown rules that had been lifted.

That means that some businesses that briefly reopened may have to shut down once again.

While most amusement parks in California (including Disneyland) are still closed due to the pandemic, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk became the first theme park in the state to reopen, Mercury News reports.

CALIFORNIA MAN BUILDS MINIATURE MATTERHORN ROLLERCOASTER IN OWN YARD DURING PANDEMIC

After just one weekend in business, however, the boardwalk is shutting its doors again due to Santa Cruz County moving back a tier 2 risk level, classified as substantial risk. The county had previously been moved to a tier 3 (a moderate risk level), allowing the park to reopen rides on Nov. 7 and 8.

In a statement obtained by the Mercury News, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk spokesperson Kris Reyes said, “While we are disappointed to close rides and attractions, we anticipated the likelihood Santa Cruz County might move back and forth within the tiers and have prepared to adjust our operations accordingly. The health and safety of our guests and employees is of the utmost importance during these challenging times and this will remain our priority in the weeks and months ahead.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to California’s reopening guidelines, smaller theme parks (such as the Boardwalk) can reopen if the county they are located in moves to a tier 3 risk level. Larger theme parks, like Disneyland, must wait for their counties to reach a tier 4 (minimal) risk level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Golden State theme parks have been closed for the majority of 2020 amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. It remains unclear when, and how, the amusement centers will be able to reopen.