California man builds miniature Matterhorn rollercoaster in own yard during pandemic

The best part about backyards is that they never need to close down due to pandemics.

A California resident decided that if he couldn’t get to Disneyland this summer, then he would do what he could to bring a little bit of the magic to his own property. The result is something that looks like it belongs in an actual theme park.

Sean LaRochelle, who is studying architecture, and his brother built a personalized version of his favorite Disneyland rollercoaster, the Matterhorn, ABC 7 reports. The brothers reportedly started working on the coaster in March and finished it over the summer. The theme park has been closed since March.

“I always wanted to build a ride and Disney rides are always special to me because they're themed, they tell a unique story,” LaRochelle told the news outlet.

He continued, “[People] talk about all the negatives of COVID, but one of the benefits of COVID is you have all this time and you realize you know, what can I be doing with all this time?”

LaRochelle says that he tried to include every detail he could from the actual ride, including the infamous yeti.

With Disneyland closed (and still without a reopening date), LaRochelle seems happy that he was able to give his family a little bit of the experience that they were missing out on.

“COVID changed everything and you know, you want to bring a little bit of normalcy back into your life,” he explained, “and for me growing up, Disney was a huge part of that and so I definitely wanted to bring that to my family.”