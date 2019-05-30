British Airways passenger allegedly 'punched at' crew after being denied drink, needed to be restrained in her seat

A British Airways passenger is accused of becoming aggressive toward, and repeatedly striking, a member of the cabin crew on a Dec. 2018 flight.

Emma Langford, 47, appeared in court on Wednesday in Uxbridge, in West London, where she reportedly admitted being drunk and abusive, but denied three “assault by beating” charges.

Langford was reportedly flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Capetown, South Africa, on Dec. 6 when the alleged incident occurred, the BBC reports.

According to a statement from British Airways employee Matthew Richardson, Langford looked “agitated” upon boarding and asked for a drink shortly into the flight, which she was denied because she smelled of alcohol. He claims she later approached him in the galley with a “puffed-up chest” and became “verbally abusive.”

Langford was then asked to sit down, but became aggressive and “punched at” Richardson from her seat, SWNS reported. Richardson claims she also assaulted another member of the crew, Poppy Haynes, at this time.

He claims Langford later got up again and approached him in the galley, at which point she hit him multiple times.

"She struck at me a few times on my hands and arms. The flight crew issued us with a violation notice for the customer,” Richardson’s statement read, according to SWNS.

"I explained this to her and she then ripped this up and responded: 'blah blah blah.'"

Amid the altercation, Langford reportedly knocked over a tray of dishware which shattered on the floor.

The court also heard that Langford was forcibly restrained to her seat for the remainder of the 11-hour flight.

Langford has pleaded guilty to three of six charges, including criminal damage, being drunk on an aircraft and behaving in a threatening manner, though she denied three counts of assault by beating.

She is scheduled to return to court in August.