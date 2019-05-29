British Airways flight targeted by green laser upon descent into Dulles, FAA confirms

A British Airways flight was reportedly targeted by a green laser upon entry into the Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

The incident comes just one week after WestJet pilot’s eyes were burned by a green laser during entry into the Orlando International Airport.

FLORIDA AIRPORT JANITOR ACCUSED OF STASHING GUNS, AMMO IN TERMINAL

The cockpit crew of the British Airways flight, which originated in London, reported seeing the green laser over Maryland on Saturday evening, at an elevation of about 5,000 feet, WJAL reports. Air traffic controllers alerted all other incoming flights of a “laser event,” according to the outlet.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News that the flight landed safely, and that the agency will be investigating the incident.

REPORT: DELTA PASSENGER SUING OVER ALLEGED DOG ATTACK ON FLIGHT

“British Airways Flight 293 reported that a green laser illuminated the Boeing 747 aircraft as it headed to Dulles International Airport about 9: 55 p.m. on Saturday, May 25,” the FAA's statement read. “The flight landed safely and no injuries were reported.”

“The FAA notified the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland,” the note continued. “The FAA will investigate.”

Though no one was injured, lasers can pose serious risks to aircraft crew, per the FAA. In addition to the laser strike outside of Orlando last Saturday, which resulted in the pilot being put on medical leave, several aircraft descending into Los Angeles International Airport were struck by green and red lasers on May 17. Three people were arrested in South Los Angeles in connection with the May 17 incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA warns that aiming lasers at airplanes violates federal law and may incapacitate pilots operating the aircraft.

In a news release issued in April, the FAA wrote that “laser strikes on aircraft remain a serious threat to aviation safety” despite decreasing reported incidents in recent years.