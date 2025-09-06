Bride-to-be cancels fiancé’s Vegas bachelor trip after shocking $3K deposit betrayal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bride-to-be was left fuming after discovering her fiancé secretly spent thousands of dollars meant for their wedding venue deposit on a Las Vegas bachelor trip with his buddies.

The woman, who said she is 28, shared her story on Reddit’s "Am I the Jerk?" forum, explaining she had transferred her fiancé $3,000 after months of saving so he could pay the deposit. But instead of sending the money, he booked a trip, she later learned.

"He used my $3,000, plus some of his own, to book a Vegas bachelor trip with his friends," she said.

MAN SAYS IN-LAWS CRASH EVERY VACATION WITH HIM AND WIFE: ‘I FEEL LIKE THE CHAUFFEUR’

When she confronted him, he responded, "Don’t worry, babe, I’ll win it back at the tables."

Enraged, the woman canceled his booking since her credit card was tied to it and told her future husband that if he wanted to gamble, he should use his own money.

"Now he’s furious, saying I ‘embarrassed him’ in front of his friends and ‘ruined the best weekend of his life,’" she wrote in the post.

'PAWN STARS' BOSS RICK HARRISON CALLS OUT 'INSANE' VEGAS PRICES, BLAMES 'COVID HANGOVER'

Adding fuel to the fire, her future mother-in-law called her to defend him, saying, "boys will be boys."

While the woman insists she doesn’t regret pulling the plug on the trip, some friends accused her of overreacting, prompting her to ask the internet if she went too far.

Reddit users overwhelmingly sided with her, with many comments pouring in urging her to "run for the hills" and call off the wedding.

WOMAN DESPERATE FOR WEDDING ADVICE ALREADY KNOWS THE ANSWER: 'SOMETHING ISN'T RIGHT'

"Don't marry that man," one person said. "This won't be the last time he's doing this."

"Does he even know how gambling works?" someone else scoffed, adding, "You are the big winner here — you found out about this loser of a momma’s boy before you did anything permanent!"

Others recommended protecting herself financially if she stays with him.

"If you go through with marrying that man-child, separate bank accounts always," one commenter said. Another urged her to set "firm boundaries" or consider whether she wants a partner who brings money problems into the marriage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A retired minister even weighed in, stressing that money conversations are essential before saying, "I do."

"When I worked with marrying couples, we always had conversations about money and how to use it," he said. "If your fiancé thought this was OK, it sounds like you haven’t had those conversations yet. After you marry, your fortunes will be tied together."

Greg Gomez, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of The Oasis Recovery in Rancho Mirage, Calif., told Fox News Digital the woman was right to cancel the trip.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Money is a serious issue of conflict for many couples," Gomez said. "If it is an issue even before the wedding, that is a big red flag."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple, he added, would likely need premarital therapy and open conversations about savings, debt and financial trust at the center of it to move forward.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the poster for comment.