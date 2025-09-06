Expand / Collapse search
Bride-to-be cancels fiancé’s Vegas bachelor trip after shocking $3K deposit betrayal

Woman cancels fiancé's bachelor party plans after discovering he used $3K venue deposit for gambling getaway

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Vegas casino CEO says Sin City may be 'outpricing itself' Video

Vegas casino CEO says Sin City may be 'outpricing itself'

Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of casinos and resorts in Las Vegas, tells Fox News Digital how dining habits are evolving as tourism drops in Sin City, with many visitors calling out high food prices in the popular vacation destination.

A bride-to-be was left fuming after discovering her fiancé secretly spent thousands of dollars meant for their wedding venue deposit on a Las Vegas bachelor trip with his buddies.

The woman, who said she is 28, shared her story on Reddit’s "Am I the Jerk?" forum, explaining she had transferred her fiancé $3,000 after months of saving so he could pay the deposit. But instead of sending the money, he booked a trip, she later learned.

"He used my $3,000, plus some of his own, to book a Vegas bachelor trip with his friends," she said.

When she confronted him, he responded, "Don’t worry, babe, I’ll win it back at the tables." 

Enraged, the woman canceled his booking since her credit card was tied to it and told her future husband that if he wanted to gamble, he should use his own money.

Woman seen yelling at husband, looking frustrated, as he looks down, also looking upset

The couple, not pictured, got into a heated argument over the wedding venue deposit, the woman said on Reddit. (iStock)

"Now he’s furious, saying I ‘embarrassed him’ in front of his friends and ‘ruined the best weekend of his life,’" she wrote in the post. 

Adding fuel to the fire, her future mother-in-law called her to defend him, saying, "boys will be boys." 

While the woman insists she doesn’t regret pulling the plug on the trip, some friends accused her of overreacting, prompting her to ask the internet if she went too far.

Reddit users overwhelmingly sided with her, with many comments pouring in urging her to "run for the hills" and call off the wedding.

"Don't marry that man," one person said. "This won't be the last time he's doing this."

Group of men sitting in Vegas casino, clowning around with money, drinks and chips in front of them.

The woman's fiancé, not pictured, said he planned to win the money back by gambling. (iStock)

"Does he even know how gambling works?" someone else scoffed, adding, "You are the big winner here — you found out about this loser of a momma’s boy before you did anything permanent!"

Others recommended protecting herself financially if she stays with him. 

"If you go through with marrying that man-child, separate bank accounts always," one commenter said. Another urged her to set "firm boundaries" or consider whether she wants a partner who brings money problems into the marriage.

A retired minister even weighed in, stressing that money conversations are essential before saying, "I do."

"When I worked with marrying couples, we always had conversations about money and how to use it," he said. "If your fiancé thought this was OK, it sounds like you haven’t had those conversations yet. After you marry, your fortunes will be tied together."

Reddit app logo seen on Iphone next to pinterest and whatsapp logos

Many Reddit users urged the woman to call off the wedding. (iStock)

Greg Gomez, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of The Oasis Recovery in Rancho Mirage, Calif., told Fox News Digital the woman was right to cancel the trip.

"Money is a serious issue of conflict for many couples," Gomez said. "If it is an issue even before the wedding, that is a big red flag."

The couple, he added, would likely need premarital therapy and open conversations about savings, debt and financial trust at the center of it to move forward.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the poster for comment.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

