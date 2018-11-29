Expand / Collapse search
Southwest Airlines jet lands with cracked cockpit windshield: report

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
FILE: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737prepares  for departure to Denver from Minneapolis International Airport. (AP)

A Southwest Airlines jet landed safely in Kansas City on Wednesday night with a cracked cockpit windshield.

The outer pane of Southwest Flight 718's left side cockpit cracked upon descent into Kansas City International Airport, the airline said in a statement. No emergency was declared.

The aircraft was taken out of service for a routine window repair, the company said.

The Kansas City Aviation Department said the flight landed just after 6:30 p.m. with 117 people on board, Fox 4 Kansas City reported. The flight originated from Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C., the report said.

Kansas City airport officials told Fox 4 that it was unclear why the glass broke, but there are several layers.

