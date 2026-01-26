Airports launch COVID-style health checks after outbreak of deadly virus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Asian countries are on high alert after cases of the deadly Nipah virus were detected in West Bengal, India.

The zoonotic virus can spread between animals and people, mostly fruit bats and pigs, with mild to severe symptoms from fevers to brain infection and death, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Five people have contracted the Nipah virus, the Thai government confirmed.

India’s National Center for Disease Control also confirmed the outbreak, writing it is "not major" and is limited to two "districts in Kerala (Kozhikode) [and] Malappuram."

Countries in the region have been put on alert, with health officials implementing tracking and prevention rules similar to those implemented during the COVID pandemic.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (TDDC) issued a press release Friday to emphasize that the measures are in place "to monitor and screen travelers at international communicable disease control checkpoints."

"Measures have been taken to monitor travelers," the release continued.

"[If] travelers [are found] with high fever or have symptoms compatible with Nipah virus infection, additional screening will be done at the international communicable disease control checkpoint."

Travelers must share their travel history and possible exposure link.

If they have any symptoms, they need to disclose the date those symptoms began.

The TDDC director general warned that the virus "can cause neurological symptoms and has a relatively high death rate."

India’s Ministry of Health posted guidance on X regarding how to prevent the virus.

Precautions such as washing fruits before consumption, drinking chlorinated and boiled water, and wearing protective clothing whenever handling or cleaning animals and sheds are among those listed.

People are also told to avoid eating contaminated and half-eaten fruits fallen from trees, to avoid consuming raw date palm juice, and to avoid exposure to sick or dead animals.

Indian officials began testing bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo on Saturday to rule out infection, The Hindu reported.

"The team collected swab samples from bats. They have followed all the protocols during the process," the zoo's director, Tripti Sah, told the outlet.