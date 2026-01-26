Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Travel

Airports launch COVID-style health checks after outbreak of deadly virus

Zoonotic virus can cause brain infection and death as countries implement traveler screening measures

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Doctor shares his top tips for staying healthy during holiday travel Video

Doctor shares his top tips for staying healthy during holiday travel

Traveling increases the risk of getting sick — but there are steps you can take to increase your chances of staying healthy while away from home. Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, shares his favorite tips.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Asian countries are on high alert after cases of the deadly Nipah virus were detected in West Bengal, India.

The zoonotic virus can spread between animals and people, mostly fruit bats and pigs, with mild to severe symptoms from fevers to brain infection and death, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Five people have contracted the Nipah virus, the Thai government confirmed. 

CDC WARNS AMERICANS TRAVELING TO 4 COUNTRIES OVER OUTBREAK OF UNTREATABLE MOSQUITO DISEASE

India’s National Center for Disease Control also confirmed the outbreak, writing it is "not major" and is limited to two "districts in Kerala (Kozhikode) [and] Malappuram."

Countries in the region have been put on alert, with health officials implementing tracking and prevention rules similar to those implemented during the COVID pandemic.

Airports reintroduce Covid-style checks after virus outbreak in India

Thailand's Department of Disease Control screens travelers after the Nipah virus outbreak was detected in India. (Thai Government)

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (TDDC) issued a press release Friday to emphasize that the measures are in place "to monitor and screen travelers at international communicable disease control checkpoints."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Measures have been taken to monitor travelers," the release continued. 

"[If] travelers [are found] with high fever or have symptoms compatible with Nipah virus infection, additional screening will be done at the international communicable disease control checkpoint."

Airports reintroduce Covid-style checks after virus outbreak in India

The Nipah virus can spread between animals and people, mostly fruit bats and pigs, with mild to severe symptoms from fevers to brain infection and death, authorities said. (Thai Government)

Travelers must share their travel history and possible exposure link.

If they have any symptoms, they need to disclose the date those symptoms began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The TDDC director general warned that the virus "can cause neurological symptoms and has a relatively high death rate."

India’s Ministry of Health posted guidance on X regarding how to prevent the virus.

Airports reintroduce Covid-style checks after virus outbreak in India

Thai airports are implementing protocols similar to those which were implemented during the Coronavirus pandemic. (Thai Government)

Precautions such as washing fruits before consumption, drinking chlorinated and boiled water, and wearing protective clothing whenever handling or cleaning animals and sheds are among those listed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

People are also told to avoid eating contaminated and half-eaten fruits fallen from trees, to avoid consuming raw date palm juice, and to avoid exposure to sick or dead animals.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Indian officials began testing bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo on Saturday to rule out infection, The Hindu reported.

"The team collected swab samples from bats. They have followed all the protocols during the process," the zoo's director, Tripti Sah, told the outlet.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue