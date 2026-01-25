Travelers slam hotels for eliminating bathroom doors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hotel rooms are being redesigned in ways that are catching some travelers off guard.

Across a range of hotel brands, traditional hinged bathroom doors are being replaced with sliding panels, frosted glass, curtains or, in some cases, no separation at all between the bathroom and sleeping area, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Hotel operators have pointed to rising construction, maintenance and energy costs as key factors behind the shift, the publication noted.

5 DIRTIEST SPOTS IN HOTEL ROOMS: WHAT EXPERTS SAY TO DO AT CHECK-IN

The changes are intended to simplify room layouts and reduce long-term costs, but many guests say the tradeoff has come at the expense of privacy.

Travelers have taken to social media to complain about the lack of privacy in hotel bathrooms.

On Reddit, users have shared stories of hotel stays featuring bathrooms with no doors at all, as well as partially enclosed spaces, sliding doors that do not fully close and frosted glass panels separating the toilet or shower from the rest of the room.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Many commenters said the layouts made shared stays uncomfortable, particularly when traveling with partners, family members or friends, citing concerns about being able to hear or see activity inside the bathroom.

"I don’t want to watch anybody use the bathroom and I’d like some privacy," one commenter wrote.

Some travelers said bathroom layouts are not always clearly disclosed online, making it difficult to know what to expect until after check-in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Travelers are taking extra steps to avoid rooms without bathroom doors altogether.

"I’ve started calling hotels and asking if all of the rooms have doors," a Reddit user wrote.

Digital marketer Sadie Lowell began tracking hotel bathroom layouts after encountering rooms without traditional doors, according to her website, Bring Back Doors.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Lowell has compiled informal lists of hotels based on bathroom design, separating properties that offer traditional doors from those that use partial enclosures or no doors at all.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While many travelers have voiced frustration, some say the design is manageable when staying with a significant other or close friend — though that isn’t always the case.