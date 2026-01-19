Popular Las Vegas attraction seating thousands will expand to new vacation destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A popular music and entertainment arena in Las Vegas is expanding and opening another venue outside of Washington, D.C.

The Sphere, a dome 366 feet high and 516 feet wide and spanning a total of 875,000 square feet, will be opening a smaller-sized model in National Harbor, Maryland, according to a release.

James Dolan, Sphere Entertainment's chair and CEO, said in a press release the organization is looking forward to bringing an immersive experience to a new area.

LAS VEGAS TOURISM CRASHES TO EARLY 2000S LEVELS AS VISITORS FLEE CITY

"Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities," he said.

"This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history — proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life," said Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland.

"We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits."

The project will cost $200 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

It's expected to generate 4,750 jobs once completed.

While the Las Vegas venue has a seating capacity of 18,600, the new Sphere will seat 6,000 people.

"Smaller-scale Spheres would feature an Exosphere — the exterior LED display of Sphere that showcases both artistic and branded content and reaches audiences globally," said the press release.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"All of Sphere’s advanced technologies would be incorporated, including Sphere Immersive Sound, as well as haptic seating and 4D environmental effects." Haptic seating refers to chairs equipped with vibration motors, motion elements and other features.

The Sphere in Las Vegas was ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s and Pollstar’s 2025 lists for the top-grossing venue worldwide.

National Harbor has become a popular waterfront tourist spot.

It's filled with casinos, hotels, restaurants and a Ferris wheel just 15 minutes outside the nation’s capital.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Sphere in Maryland will support about 2,500 jobs during the construction phase, the governor's office said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Las Vegas Sphere is currently showing "The Wizard of Oz," bringing an immersive experience to the audience with wind arrays, fog and fire bursts.