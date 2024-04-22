Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL

Key West, Grand Canyon and more spots around the US where you can catch a breathtaking sunset

The United States offers many hot spots for seeing a sunset that will leave you in awe

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Parker the Snow Dog enjoys the Colorado sunset Video

Parker the Snow Dog enjoys the Colorado sunset

Parker of Colorado, the mascot of the Loveland Ski Area, was captured on video taking in the stunning views and sunset on Steamboat Lake while out with his owner.

The United States is filled with spots where you can see a beautiful array of colors painted across the sky in an unforgettable sunset. 

Watching a sunset before a camping trip under the stars, with a drink in hand at a rooftop bar or perhaps at the end of a scenic hike are relaxing ways to end the day. 

Below are just a few of the many places around the country where you are sure to see an extraordinary sunset (if the weather permits, of course). 

TIPS TO MAKE YOUR CROSS COUNTRY VACATION ENJOYABLE FOR YOU AND YOUR FELLOW TRAVELERS 

Check out these six ideas.

Mallory Square sunset

Key West, Florida, is a hot spot for watching the sunset in the United States. (Vittorio Sciosia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  1. Key West, Florida
  2. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
  3. Maui, Hawaii
  4. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
  5. Charleston, South Carolina
  6. Santa Monica, California

1. Key West, Florida

Key West, Florida, is known for its lovely sunsets. 

If you head to Mallory Square, you'll be able to attend the Sunset Celebration hosted there every night to enjoy music, performances and food leading up to the sunset.  

This event has a long history in Key West, dating all the way back to the 1960s, according to the Mallory Square website. 

A juggler performing in Mallory Square, Key West

A Sunset Celebration is held each night in Mallory Square with performers and live music. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The celebration starts two hours before sunset, and things can get pretty busy — so it's not a bad idea to head over early before the crowds start to form. 

2. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

The landscape of the Grand Canyon is breathtaking any time of day, but sticking around until sunset will be worth the wait.

ARIZONA TRAVEL GUIDE: MUST-SEE LOCATIONS IN THE GRAND CANYON STATE

There are a plethora of places to catch an amazing sunset at this location. 

Hopi Point, Mohave Point and Pima Point, all on Hermit Road, are considered favorable spots by the National Park Service. Yaki, Navajo and Desert View, all spots along Desert View Drive are also recommended by the source, plus Lipan Point and Mather Point. 

Sunset at the Grand Canyon in Arizona

There are really no bad spots to watch the sunset at Grand Canyon National Park. (George Rose/Getty Image)

3. Maui, Hawaii

There are spots all around the Aloha State where you can see a sunset you'll never forget. 

One popular location is Haleakalā National Park in Maui. The parking lot does get busy here, so arrive early in order to secure your spot. 

Don't forget to pack a chair or blanket to sit on and a camera to snap pics of the incredible sky. 

17 MUST-SEE STOPS IN HAWAII TO FULLY IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE ALOHA STATE 

Another popular place to go to watch the sunset is on Oahu's North Shore, called Sunset Beach, where you can get a clear view of the sun setting.

4. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Navajo Loop is a popular hiking trail located in Bryce Canyon. 

This trail begins and ends at Sunset Point. 

After hiking Bryce Canyon and stopping at Thor's Hammer, a popular photo spot in the park, you can stay until sunset as the day turns into night against the red rock formations filling the park. 

5. Charleston, South Carolina

Waterfront Park is just one of many spots to see the sunset in Charleston, South Carolina, where you'll get a great view of Charleston Harbor as you watch the sun go down. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another hot spot in Charleston is Folly Beach Pier. You may even see a fisherman or two at this relaxing location. 

You can also grab a cocktail and a bite from one of the restaurants located at the beach while you watch the sunset. 

6. Santa Monica, California

Head over to the Santa Monica Pier to see the colors of the sky as the sun sets mixed with the lights from the amusement park at the pier. 

Sunset at Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Pier offers spectacular sunset views. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

For a view up high, take a ride on the Ferris wheel at the pier to experience the sunset from a unique viewing spot. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Beyond Santa Monica, other popular cities in the West Coast state to see the sunset are Malibu and San Francisco. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 