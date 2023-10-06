17 must-see stops in Hawaii to fully immerse yourself in the Aloha State

If you're looking for a tropical getaway packed with sand, sun, swimming with marine life and scenic hikes, Hawaii is a one-stop destination for all of those.

Hawaii is an island bursting with culture and history, though more secluded than many other states.

In July 2022, the U.S. Census documented around 1.44 million residents in Hawaii.

To give you an idea of just how peaceful that is, the U.S. Census reported around 8.33 million residents in New York City, which is nearly six times the size of Hawaii's population.

Expect beautiful views and wondrous natural colors. The state is ideal for both a romantic getaway and a family vacation.

Here is a guide to activities to partake in and places to revel in during your Hawaiian vacation.

Oahu

1. Diamond Head State Monument

Diamond Head State Monument is located in Honolulu. Diamond Head is a volcanic crater created from an eruption 300,000 years ago.

To locals, it is known as Lēʻahi. The hiking trails provide spectacular views for visitors and residents alike.

Make a note that this hiking spot can get extremely busy and hot, sobe sure to pack plenty of water. Most guests spend around an hour exploring this location.

2. Pearl Harbor National Memorial

Pearl Harbor National Memorial is made up of several different memorials that each educate visitors on the events of World War II and the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The USS Arizona Memorial is a floating enshrinement that honors the lives lost in the Pearl Harbor attack. It was built over sunken Battleship USS Arizona and serves as the resting place of the crewmen who sacrificed their lives.

3. Iolani Palace

Iolani Palace was built in 1882 and served as the official residence of Hawaii's monarchy.

It is the only royal palace existing in the United States. You can find this beautiful structure in downtown Honolulu.

4. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is a popular location for snorkeling. You're sure to spot marine life and stunning corals at Hanauma Bay located in Oahu.

Daily snorkeling spots are limited, so make a reservation to secure yours.

5. Waikiki Beach

Waikiki Beach is one of the most famous beaches in all of Hawaii. It is located on the south shore of Oahu and is always filled with swimmers, surfers and sunbathers.

You can also vacation at one of the resorts on the beach.

6. Kailua Beach

If you prefer a less crowded experience, Kailua Beach is just 12 miles from Waikki. Here, you can paddleboard and kayak.

Maui

7. Ka'anapali Beach

Ka'anapali Beach's crystal clear water is ideal for snorkeling. The white sandy beach is often filled with surfers and visitors looking for beautiful mountain and sunset views.

8. Haleakala National Park

Maui is thriving with great hiking locations, including those at Haleakala National Park.

This park is a great place to watch the sunrise, but make sure you make reservations, since only a few people can be admitted each morning.

9. Road to Hana

Road to Hana is full of breathtaking waterfalls and scenic views.

Waianapanapa State Park is a highlight, with its exotic black sand beach made from volcanic sediment.

Kauaʻi

10. Nāpali Coast

Nāpali Coast has green cliffs, waterfalls and valleys. You can take a hike here or explore by boat or a kayak.

Nāpali Coast is home to Kalalau Trail. This hike is extremely challenging if you choose to complete the entire trail.

It is a 22-mile journey roundtrip and features remote beaches and waterfalls along the way.

If you don't prefer the full trip, you can hike the first two miles of the Kalalau Trail for a shortened experience.

11. Queen's Bath

Queen's Bath is a natural lava stone tide pool that is about the size of a large swimming pool.

You can experience fascinating views from Queen's Bath while enjoying a relaxing dip.

12. Waimea Canyon

Waimea Canyon is often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific." This breathtaking canyon is 10 miles long.

You can take a ride up, or you can travel by one of the hiking trails.

Hawaii Island (The Big Island)

13. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park is home to active volcanoes, including Kilauea, one of the world's most active.

The national park is a popular tourist attraction in Hawaii. If visiting, make sure to stay on the marked routes and open trails for your safety.

Stay away from sinkholes and cracks — and wear a good pair of shoes and long pants that cover your legs.

If you're looking for a convenient place to stay near the national park, Volcano Village is a great option.

14. Snorkel with Manta Rays in Kona

Kona is known for a place to snorkel with manta rays.

This excursion is especially memorable if you do it at night.

15. Waipi'o Valley hike

The Waipi'o Valley hike provides amazing lookout points. This hike will lead you to Waipi'o Beach, a magnificent blank sand beach.

16. Mauna Kea

If you want an unforgettable look at the stars, head to Mauna Kea.

The unobstructed views of the stars are unforgettable. You'll require a vehicle with four-wheel drive, but you can also book a tour versus driving yourself.

17. Manini'owali Beach

Manini'owali Beach, also known as Kua Bay, is a great place for swimming and snorkeling with its blue, calm waters.