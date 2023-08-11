Arizona travel guide: Must-see locations in the Grand Canyon State

Arizona is a popular vacation destination largely due to the stunning scenery the state offers.

The state is filled with gorgeous hikes, relaxing spas, beautiful stargazing opportunities and nearly endless things to do.

The Grand Canyon State features warm temperatures for most of the year.

If you plan on visiting during the summer, prepare for extremely hot and dry weather.

AI LIFE HACKS: HOW TRAVELERS ARE USING CHATGPT TO PLAN TRIPS ON A BUDGET

It's not uncommon for the temperature to be over 100 degrees during the summer, so you may want to opt for a hotel or rental property with a pool to cool you down on those extra hot days.

There is so much sightseeing to do throughout Arizona. Here are ideas for spots you can stop at during your trip.

Explore the Grand Canyon Visit Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon Take a hike in Sedona or Phoenix Find a spot for stargazing

1. Explore the Grand Canyon

Seeing the Grand Canyon with your own eyes is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

You can customize your Grand Canyon adventure based on how much time you have available on your trip. If you are short on time, you can make it a quick trip, or you can spend days exploring the area.

You can even camp at one of the many campgrounds that are located in the park. There are also multiple hotels and lounges available for booking.

Whether the Grand Canyon is just a quick stop or the main event of your trip, it is definitely worth the visit. Don't forget to take plenty of pictures!

2. Visit Horseshoe Bend

Horseshoe Bend is in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and is just about two and a half hours from the Grand Canyon, so it is very doable to visit both of these spots on the same trip.

This stunning horseshoe-shaped geographic feature in the Colorado River is a stop you won't want to miss. The hike to the lookout point is about 1.5 miles roundtrip.

Make sure you pack plenty of water and sun protection gear on your trip.

RURAL TRAVEL DESTINATIONS WHERE YOU CAN UNPLUG AND HAVE FUN THIS SUMMER

Horseshoe Bend is also extremely close to Antelope Canyon; they are about nine miles apart.

Keep in mind that you must have a tour guide to enter the canyon, so this is a stop you may want to plan ahead of time in order to secure your spot.

3. Take a hike in Sedona or Phoenix

There are many different hikes you can take throughout the state, with many of the most popular in Sedona and Phoenix.

Devil's Bridge, Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock are a few of the popular hikes in Sedona.

These hikes aren't very long, so you don't have to worry about trekking miles on end to reach the beautiful sights filled with red rock.

Devil's Bridge is about a 1.8-mile roundtrip hike. Cathedral Rock is a bit longer, at 3.7-miles roundtrip and Bell Rock is about the same.

Phoenix is home to Camelback Mountain, where there are two different trails you can choose to hike. Neither trail is particularly easy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Echo Canyon Trail is seen as the more difficult of the two, as it is a lot steeper than Cholla Trail, but it is a little bit shorter.

4. Find a spot for stargazing

Arizona has some of the best spots for stargazing in the country, so this is one activity you'll want to take advantage of while you're there.

While you'll be able to see twinkling stars from pretty much wherever you are, there are places throughout the state that are known for stargazing.

One of the best places to stargaze is the Grand Canyon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consider taking your trip there later in the day, or getting a campsite, so you can experience a dazzling night sky.