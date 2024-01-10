A travel guide to Utah: Beautiful nature filled stops to visit across the state

Utah is filled with national parks that provide stunning views you won't get anywhere else.

Each national park is filled with hikes that cater to all experience levels. No matter what route you take, you are sure to be surrounded by breathtaking scenery.

While visiting the destinations in this guide, you'll have the opportunity to embark on unique experiences like sandboarding through dunes and skiing at the biggest resort in the country.

Follow this travel guide for an unforgettable Utah vacation.

1. Zion National Park

There are several ways to explore Zion National Park. One popular way to see the park is by car via the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

If you'd rather take a hike, there are plenty of options, some proving more challenging than others.

One favored hike is The Narrows. On this trail, you will be surrounded by beauty at all times, but don't expect easy terrain.

Throughout your adventure, you'll encounter extra rocky spots, and you may even find yourself waist deep in water at certain points, so make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you won't mind getting wet.

Angels Landing is another challenging hike in Zion National Park, even for the experienced hikers, mostly due to its steepness and high elevation.

2. Arches National Park

Arches National Park provides hikes at all distances and difficulties for all fitness levels.

Through this national park, there are more than 2,000 natural stone arches to marvel over as you travel along the route.

This national park is just about five miles outside of Moab and is also an ideal location for stargazing and watching a beautiful sunrise.

3. Park City

For those who love the rush of skiing or snowboarding down the mountain, Park City is the place to visit.

Park City is home to the largest ski resort in the United States, Park City Mountain, as well as Deer Valley Resort.

Both resorts are a short drive from Salt Lake City and offer terrain for all levels. Additionally, they are just a couple of miles apart, so you can plan to visit both during your trip if you carve out the time.

4. Bryce Canyon National Park

If you want an unforgettable view of the night sky, visit Bryce Canyon National Park. One of the most popular hikes is the Navajo Loop Trail.

While exploring Bryce Canyon National Park, you'll see unique rock structures, like one that resembles Thor's hammer and the Grand Staircase, which is made up of colorful layers of rock.

If you want to travel around the park by different means, horseback riding is an adventurous option for animal-loving visitors.

5. Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

A visit to the Coral Pink Sand Dunes provides unique experiences and sights for guests.

Take an ATV through the pink sands of the park to see a lot of the area in a short time.

Don't forget to grab a sled or sandboard to take a ride down the dunes.

6. Dead Horse Point State Park

Dead Horse Point State Park is a highly photographed spot in Utah. You can plan for a day trip to the park or make it a multiday adventure by camping under the stars.

The park provides beautiful views of the Colorado River from 2,000 feet above and features plenty of hiking trails.

Utah State Park's website reads of the naming of the park, "According to one legend, around the turn of the century, the point was used as a corral for wild mustangs roaming the mesa top. Cowboys rounded up these horses, herded them across the narrow neck of land and onto the point."

It continues, "The neck, which is only 30 yards wide, was then fenced off with branches and brush. This created a natural corral surrounded by precipitous cliffs straight down on all sides, affording no escape. Cowboys then chose the horses they wanted and let the culls or broomtails go free. One time, for some unknown reason, horses were left corralled on the waterless point where they died of thirst within view of the Colorado River, 2,000 feet below."

7. Great Salt Lake

While in Utah, you can't skip a trip to Great Salt Lake. Make sure to stay later in the day to witness breathtaking sunsets from the largest salt water lake in the Western Hemisphere.

There are bench areas for visitors to sit and enjoy the views, trails for fitness junkies to run or walk along and an interstate along the shoreline to drive across. Sailing on the Great Salt Lake is a popular activity for natives and tourists alike.

8. Salt Lake City

While in Salt Lake City, stop at Temple Square and the Natural History Museum of Utah.

Temple Square is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attracts millions of people each year. It is a 10-acre complex and hundreds of feet tall, which makes it visible in other areas of the city, especially high rise buildings. The trees barely cover half of the height of the building.

Until May 2024, you can view "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall" at the museum.

Exhibits including "Climate of Hope," "First Peoples," "Past Worlds" and others are available to visitors year round.

In between stops, enjoy a beverage at one of the many breweries in the city including Red Rock Brewing, Uinta Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Company, Hopkins Brewing Company and many more.