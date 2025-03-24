Sharks surround snorkeling tourist during wild encounter: 'They looked terrifying'

A tourist was enjoying a swim in the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives when she experienced an unsettling encounter.

Donning a snorkeling mask and pink bikini, Sindy Claire Bondoc was exploring the ocean when a group of sharks began circling her, according to Viral Press.

TRAVEL HOT SPOT SEEKS EMERGENCY DECLARATION OVER MASSIVE BUG INFESTATION

A video shows Bondoc reacting as a nurse shark glides toward her face.

"The sharks were being fed by locals, so they were in a bit of a frenzy. They looked terrifying with sharp teeth, but they actually ignored me," she told Viral Press.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Nurse sharks are nocturnal while moving generally slowly and sluggishly, according to the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The sharks typically spend time at the bottom of the sea in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bondoc said local guides instructed her on what to do if she did encounter sharks.

"Your hands should not be away from you. Just keep it to your chest or above water because the shark might think it is food," Bondoc said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nurse sharks have a different eating style from other sharks with a small mouth and teeth that allow them to generate suction to capture prey, according to the New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts.