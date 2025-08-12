Archaeologists uncover ancient baptistery in France tied to early Christian rituals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ancient baptistery was recently unearthed in France – and archaeologists say the discovery sheds light on Christian rituals from over 1,500 years ago.

The baptistery, dating back to the fifth and sixth centuries A.D., was found next to an ancient cathedral in Vence, a commune less than 10 miles west of Nice. While the cathedral was discovered earlier this year, the baptistery was only uncovered this summer.

Fabien Blanc Garidel, the supervising archaeologist on the project, confirmed the discovery to Fox News Digital.

In an email translated from French to English, the historian described the baptistery as a "circular building, likely surrounded by a colonnade and covered."

Blanc Garidel noted that "at the center, the baptismal font is octagonal on the outside and cross-shaped on the inside. It is bordered by a decorative coating made of béton de tuileau, a Roman concrete using crushed tile."

Blanc Garidel estimated the baptistery to be 1,500 to 1,600 years old.

It is located in front of the forecourt of the cathedral, which was a common layout at the time.

Pictures show archaeologists working near the ancient cross-shaped structure.

The foundation of the baptistery, Blanc Garidel said, is the only relic that remains – but the font, or the baptism receptacle, is "in very good condition."

"This discovery confirms the antiquity of the bishopric of Vence and enhances our knowledge of early Christian religious practices in the Alpes-Maritimes and Provence."

He said the recent excavation helps show how early the diocese of Vence was established.

"However, much work and analysis remain to be done in the coming months to provide further details."

Several burials were uncovered in the cathedral's nave, he also said.

The tombs were built using pitched Roman roof tiles, a method typical of the time.

"All of these burials are likely those of religious figures (bishops or canons) from the Carolingian period," he said.

"Radiocarbon dating will help clarify the timeline."

Overall, the archaeologist said, the excavation sheds light on over six centuries of construction – and even revealed a Roman dwelling under the cathedral.

"One of the most significant aspects of this discovery is that the preserved archaeological structures offer insight into the history of this monument over six centuries (5th–11th centuries)," he said.

"The cathedral was demolished in the 11th century to build a new one right next to it."

"After it was abandoned, two bell molds were installed in the nave of the old cathedral – likely to cast bells for the new one."

The discovery is among several recent finds offering new insight into early Christianity in Europe.

Last year, historians unveiled a silver inscription representing the earliest-known evidence of Christianity north of the Alps.

More recently, an ancient Christian warning was unearthed at the site of a fifth-century church in Turkey this summer.