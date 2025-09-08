Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Archaeology

Archaeologists discover rare Christian artifact on remote island amid luxury resorts

Faith-focused discovery marks first excavation on Sir Bani Yas Island in 30 years

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A rare cross was recently uncovered in the United Arab Emirates, shedding light on Christian history during the early Islamic era.

The discovery, made at Sir Bani Yas Island in the Persian Gulf, was announced by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism in August. 

The island contains a variety of luxury resorts and wildlife reserves. Though remote, Sir Bani Yas Island is still accessible via water taxis or private planes.

Officials noted in a release that the discovery was part of the first excavation on the island in 30 years. The cross was linked to a local Christian monastery built between the 7th and 8th centuries. 

Officials described the artifact as "molded on a plaster plaque, an object believed to have been used by monks for spiritual contemplation."

Split image of Sir Bani Island landscape, Christian cross

Archaeologists in Abu Dhabi have discovered a rare Christian cross on Sir Bani Yas Island, dating back to the 7th or 8th century. (iStock; Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism)

A picture of the find shows that the plaque had shattered over time before archaeologists reconstructed it. 

The monastery was part of a large complex that included a church and a place where "senior monks retreated for periods of contemplation and ascetic seclusion," according to officials.

"The style of the cross shows similarities with finds from Iraq and Kuwait, and is linked to the Church of the East, which has origins in ancient Iraq," the statement added.

Christianity spread through the Arabian Peninsula between 300 and 500 A.D. After the Arab conquests, Christians and Muslims coexisted in modern-day Abu Dhabi. 

Sir Bani Island tourists near shore

Abu Dhabi officials said Sir Bani Yas Island offers tourists both natural beauty and historic Christian heritage. (iStock)

The monastery was "peacefully abandoned" before 800 A.D., according to officials.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chair of the culture and tourism department, called the discovery "a powerful testament to the UAE's profound and enduring values of coexistence and cultural openness."

He added, "It stirs within us a deep sense of pride and honor and reminds us that peaceful coexistence is not a modern construct, but a principle woven into the very fabric of our region's history."

"A multi-faith church, inspired by the ancient site, has also been built adjacent to the visitor center."

Officials added that the Sir Bani Yas church and monastery site is open to the public, offering Christian tourists a chance to connect with their religious history.

"[The site has] a small exhibition of artifacts from previous excavations, such as glass chalices, a cross-shaped stucco, and a stamp seal with a scorpion motif," the statement added.

Sir Bani Island resort near water

The UAE has positioned the island as both a resort haven and a heritage tourism attraction. (iStock)

"A multi-faith church, inspired by the ancient site, has also been built adjacent to the visitor center."

Early Christian artifacts and discoveries are of high interest to archaeologists, and countless finds are made each year.

In July, Egyptian officials announced that they had found two Christian churches in Egypt that are over 1,500 years old, including one that contains a mural of Jesus.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

