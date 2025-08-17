Archaeologists find 1,600-year-old churches and mural of Jesus in Egyptian desert settlement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently unearthed two 1,500-year-old churches in Egypt, offering rare evidence of Christianity’s rise in the country's Western Desert.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery in a press release in late July. The churches were found at Kharga Oasis, an ancient settlement roughly 350 miles southwest of Cairo.

The site is known for its notable ancient Christian remains, including cemeteries and churches. It has been inhabited since antiquity, thanks to underground water sources.

ANCIENT CHRISTIAN CHURCH REVEALS MYSTERIOUS 1,600-YEAR-OLD WARNING TO NONBELIEVERS: 'ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS'

Archaeologists uncovered the remains of an entire settlement at Kharga Oasis, the translated press release said. Multiple residential buildings made of mudbrick were found, with some walls still retaining plaster.

Egyptian officials shared one photo of the site, showing the mudbrick ruins of the settlement.

The team also uncovered ovens and large clay jars set into the ground for storing food, according to officials. Other finds included inscribed pottery shards, vessels, glass and stone pieces, and several burials.

ARCHAEOLOGIST UNEARTHS MYSTERIOUS CHRISTIAN SETTLEMENT HIDDEN AWAY FOR CENTURIES

The centerpiece of the excavation, however, was the discovery of two churches. Both structures date back to the early Coptic era, Egypt’s Christianization period that began in the 4th century A.D.

One church was a grand basilica made of mudbrick, with the remnants of a large hall and two aisles, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The second church, which was smaller, had a rectangular layout and was surrounded "by the remains of seven external columns," officials said.

"Some of its inner walls were decorated with Coptic inscriptions," the translated statement said. "To the west of this church, remains of service buildings were also found."

Beyond the churches, archaeologists also uncovered a remarkable mural of Jesus Christ healing a sick person – a rare depiction during that period.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

No pictures of the mural were released, likely due to conservation reasons.

Officials said that the area "witnessed the transition from paganism to Christianity."

"[This discovery] sheds light on a significant era in the history of the Kharga Oasis, namely the beginnings of the Coptic period in Egypt," the translated press release concluded. "[It also reflects] the importance of Egypt’s Western Oases as centers of religious and social life in different eras."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[This discovery] highlights the tolerance and cultural and religious diversity that characterized Egyptian civilization."