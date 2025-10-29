Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Angler digging for fishing worms uncovers massive medieval treasure in hidden cauldron

Discovery near summer cottage contains up to 20,000 coins and ornate jewelry from early Middle Ages

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A lucky individual in Sweden has discovered a cauldron filled with medieval rings, pendants and several thousand coins — all remarkably well-preserved.

In a translated statement from the County Administrative Board of Stockholm in mid-September, officials said the discovery was made in Stockholm County, which is home to 26 municipalities. 

Authorities described the finder as a "private individual" who was digging for worms to use as fishing bait at the time.

The cauldron was found near the discoverer's summer cottage — but officials are keeping the location under wraps until the investigation is complete.

"The finder reported the discovery to the County Administrative Board, and archaeologists are now investigating the site and examining the coins, beads, rings and pendants that make up the hoard," the statement said.

Split image of coin hoard, coin depicting king

Archaeologists in Sweden are examining thousands of coins and medieval jewelry discovered inside a buried copper cauldron. (Richard Grönwall/Uppdrag arkeologi; Länsstyrelsen Stockholm)

Images released by officials show a collection of ancient coins and ornate jewelry displayed in a pile. 

Authorities described the discovery as an "unusually large and well-preserved silver hoard," dating back to the early Middle Ages.

The cache weighs six kilograms, or nearly 13.25 pounds, and consists of several thousand coins — possibly as many as 20,000.

Sofia Andersson, an antiquarian at the County Administrative Board of Stockholm, called the cache "one of the largest silver hoards from the early Middle Ages ever found in Sweden."

She added, "We don’t yet know exactly how many coins there are, but I believe it could be up to 20,000."

Display of various coins, pendants, medieval jewelry

The treasure find in Stockholm County includes thousands of coins, rings and pendants from the early Middle Ages. (Richard Grönwall/Uppdrag arkeologi; Länsstyrelsen Stockholm)

"Most of the objects are well-preserved, though unfortunately the copper cauldron that contained them is not."

Not only are the coins ancient, but several of them are extremely rare. 

One 12th-century coin bears an inscription referencing King Knut Eriksson, while another coin from the island of Gotland depicts a church.

Interestingly, one of the coins features the image of a bishop — which officials highlighted as one of the most extraordinary pieces.

"During the Middle Ages, so-called bishop's coins were minted in parts of Europe — coins produced on behalf of a bishop," the statement said. "The hoard contains several such coins depicting a bishop holding a crozier in his right hand."

Archaeologists are now working to document and study all the coins in the hoard.

The release added, "The County Administrative Board will also report the find to the Swedish National Heritage Board, which will decide whether the state will redeem the treasure — that is, compensate the finder."

Andersson commended the person who found the hoard, noting that exchanging such discoveries for government payment is the law in Sweden.

Split image of two coins from early Middle Ages

The copper cauldron containing the treasure was badly corroded, though the coins and jewelry inside remained intact. (Richard Grönwall/Uppdrag arkeologi; Länsstyrelsen Stockholm)

"The finder did exactly the right thing by contacting us at the County Administrative Board," the official said.

"According to the Cultural Environment Act, anyone who finds an ancient object made of silver or a hoard find is required to offer it to the state for redemption in exchange for payment."

The Swedish hoard is one of many exceptional coin caches found in Northern Europe in recent years.

Display of coin hoard

"According to the Cultural Environment Act, anyone who finds an ancient object made of silver or a hoard find is required to offer it to the state for redemption in exchange for payment," officials said. (Richard Grönwall/Uppdrag arkeologi; Länsstyrelsen Stockholm)

In 2023, a plumber in the United Kingdom found a cache of ancient coins in a field and auctioned them off in 2025.

A British family uncovered a trove of Tudor-era coins in their backyard in 2020, which is being auctioned off in Zurich, Switzerland, in November.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

