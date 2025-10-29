Angler digging for fishing worms uncovers massive medieval treasure in hidden cauldron

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lucky individual in Sweden has discovered a cauldron filled with medieval rings, pendants and several thousand coins — all remarkably well-preserved.

In a translated statement from the County Administrative Board of Stockholm in mid-September, officials said the discovery was made in Stockholm County, which is home to 26 municipalities.

Authorities described the finder as a "private individual" who was digging for worms to use as fishing bait at the time.

The cauldron was found near the discoverer's summer cottage — but officials are keeping the location under wraps until the investigation is complete.

"The finder reported the discovery to the County Administrative Board, and archaeologists are now investigating the site and examining the coins, beads, rings and pendants that make up the hoard," the statement said.

Images released by officials show a collection of ancient coins and ornate jewelry displayed in a pile.

Authorities described the discovery as an "unusually large and well-preserved silver hoard," dating back to the early Middle Ages.

The cache weighs six kilograms, or nearly 13.25 pounds, and consists of several thousand coins — possibly as many as 20,000.

Sofia Andersson, an antiquarian at the County Administrative Board of Stockholm, called the cache "one of the largest silver hoards from the early Middle Ages ever found in Sweden."

She added, "We don’t yet know exactly how many coins there are, but I believe it could be up to 20,000."

"Most of the objects are well-preserved, though unfortunately the copper cauldron that contained them is not."

Not only are the coins ancient, but several of them are extremely rare.

One 12th-century coin bears an inscription referencing King Knut Eriksson, while another coin from the island of Gotland depicts a church.

Interestingly, one of the coins features the image of a bishop — which officials highlighted as one of the most extraordinary pieces.

"During the Middle Ages, so-called bishop's coins were minted in parts of Europe — coins produced on behalf of a bishop," the statement said. "The hoard contains several such coins depicting a bishop holding a crozier in his right hand."

The board "will also report the find to the Swedish National Heritage Board, which will decide whether the state will redeem the treasure — that is, compensate the finder."

Archaeologists are now working to document and study all the coins in the hoard.

Andersson commended the person who found the hoard, noting that exchanging such discoveries for government payment is the law in Sweden.

"The finder did exactly the right thing by contacting us at the County Administrative Board," the official said.

"According to the Cultural Environment Act, anyone who finds an ancient object made of silver or a hoard find is required to offer it to the state for redemption in exchange for payment."

The Swedish hoard is one of many exceptional coin caches found in Northern Europe in recent years.

In 2023, a plumber in the United Kingdom found a cache of ancient coins in a field and auctioned them off in 2025.

A British family uncovered a trove of Tudor-era coins in their backyard in 2020, which is being auctioned off in Zurich, Switzerland, in November.