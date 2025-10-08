Treasure trove of gold coins, ancient jewelry unearthed in Christian city near Sea of Galilee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently unearthed a trove of priceless ancient jewelry and gold coins near the ruins of a historic Christian city.

The treasure was found in the ancient city of Hippos near the Sea of Galilee in July. The city was a prominent bishop's seat during the Byzantine era.

In an October press release obtained by Fox News Digital, University of Haifa officials said the hoard includes 97 coins made of pure gold, as well as "dozens of fragments of gold earrings inlaid with pearls, semi-precious stones and glass."

The cache was found by accident by metal detectorist Edie Lipsman, a member of the excavation team. When a stone shifted between two walls, the detector's signal grew stronger — and coins appeared.

Lipsman said the device "went crazy" at that time.

"I couldn't believe it — gold coins started appearing one after another," he said.

The remarkably well-preserved coins represent several denominations. Some are solidi, or full value, while others are halves and thirds.

The hoard dates back more than 1,500 years, with coins ranging from the reign of Emperor Justin I in the 520s A.D. to the early reign of Emperor Heraclius, around 610 A.D.

"I hope modern jewelers will recreate this beauty."

"Among the coins was a particularly rare tremissis, probably minted in Cyprus at the end of 610 by Emperor Heraclius the Elder and his son during their revolt against Emperor Phocas," the release noted.

"This is only the second such coin ever discovered in Israel."

In the past 26 years of excavations at Hippos, a hoard of this scale has never been unearthed at the site before, the university said.

Michael Eisenberg, the leader of the excavation, said the hoard is one of the largest Byzantine-era caches found on dry land in Israel.

"Its uniqueness lies in the combination of jewelry and gold coins from the reigns of different emperors," he said. "In addition, remnants of fabric were found on some of the coins — a trace of the cloth pouch in which the hoard had been hidden."

Researcher Arleta Kowalewska said the most surprising aspect of the discovery was the earrings.

"The fine craftsmanship, combining semi-precious stones and pearls… I hope modern jewelers will recreate this beauty," she said.

Eisenberg added that the jewelry and coins were so well-preserved they looked new.

"Gold is a noble metal, and when you find coins and jewelry nearly 1,400 years old that look new, it is a rare experience," he said.

The latest discovery isn't the only significant find at Hippos in recent months.

In August, archaeologists announced they'd unearthed the world’s oldest nursing home: a 1,600-year-old Christian care facility for the elderly.

The mosaic's message read, "Peace be with the elders," in Koine Greek.

It was found around 320 feet from Hippos' central plaza, inside one of the city's residential blocks.