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Ancient ocean mystery deepens as long-misidentified fossil is finally revealed by researchers

Fossil was identified as world's oldest octopus in 2000 — but that's now been corrected

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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More than two decades after scientists identified a fossil as the world's oldest octopus — officials now say it wasn't one at all.

A recent study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B found that the fossil Pohlsepia mazonensis — a 300-million-year-old sea creature found in the Mazon Creek fossil beds of northeastern Illinois — was closer to a nautilus than an octopus.

Researchers now believe the creature was a relative of the nautilus, which is a shell-covered cephalopod with tentacles.

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Cephalopods are a class of marine animals that includes octopuses, squids and cuttlefish, and are known for their tentacles and advanced nervous systems — and for lacking rigid skeletons.

The fossil was identified as the world's oldest octopus in 2000 — but is now considered the oldest soft-tissue nautilus in the world.

View of nautilus underwater

Researchers say the fossil's features, including its teeth, align more closely with a nautilus relative than an octopus. A picture of a nautilus is seen above. (iStock)

University of Reading zoologist Thomas Clements, the lead researcher of the new study, told The Associated Press the fossil is a "very difficult [one] to interpret."

He added, "To look at it, it kind of just looks like a white mush."

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"If you look at it, and you are a cephalopod researcher, and you’re interested in everything octopus, it does superficially look a lot like a deep-water octopus."

The determining factor, Clements said, was its teeth — which researchers examined using a synchrotron to peer inside the fossil.

View of researchers standing on Mazon Creek fossil beds

The fossil was discovered in the Mazon Creek fossil beds of northeastern Illinois. Seen above, the site is known for preserving ancient marine life. (Audrey Richardson/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

They found that each row had 11 teeth — more than the seven or nine typically found in octopuses.

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"This has too many teeth, so it can’t be an octopus," Clements said.

"And that’s how we realized that the world’s oldest octopus is actually a fossil nautilus, not an octopus."

View of octopus underwater in deep sea

Researchers found the fossil had 11 teeth per row, more than typically seen in octopuses — prompting a reclassification. (iStock)

The fossil had the same teeth as a nautiloid called Paleocadmus pohli, an ancient creature found in the same area.

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Researchers say the mix-up likely occurred because the creature decomposed and lost its shell before it was fossilized.

"People have been questioning whether it was an octopus ever since the original paper was first published in 2000."

The next oldest-known octopus fossil is about 90 million years old — around 210 million years younger than the fossil Pohlsepia mazonensis.

"It’s a huge gap," Clements said, noting it had long raised questions.

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"And so that big gap got researchers sort of questioning, ‘Is this thing actually an octopus?'"

The fossil is currently held in the Field Museum in Chicago

Paul Mayer, who manages the museum's fossil invertebrate collections, said he was "a little surprised" by the new classification, but acknowledged that scientists have questioned the finding for years.

Exterior of Field Museum in Chicago against city skyline

The Field Museum in Chicago houses the fossil that has now been reclassified after years of scientific debate. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

"People have been questioning whether it was an octopus ever since the original paper was first published in 2000," Mayer told the AP.

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He added that the news "is great for our collections, and hopefully new discoveries will be made and new stories will be revealed."

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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