Ancient Roman soldier's monthly paycheck unearthed in pristine condition in countryside

What may have been a Roman soldier's monthly paycheck has emerged from under the ground, officials announced this month.

British officials recently unveiled the discovery of a 1,900-year-old Roman coin hoard in the county of Norfolk, England.

The hoard consists of 25 silver denarii in total, equal to the monthly salary of a Roman legionary — or citizen soldier.

Adrian Marsden, a coin specialist for the county, told Fox News Digital the hoard was found in 2023, near the village of Great Ellingham.

The numismatist said the cache was found by a lucky metal detectorist, who handed it over to local authorities.

The coins were spread throughout the field due to farming activity over the centuries, said Marsden.

"We’ve had a few hoards like this over the years, scattered by the plow and often of a similar size," he said.

Historians estimate the coins were lost between the 160s and the 170s.

"The latest coins [in the hoard] show very little wear and cannot have seen much circulation before the hoard's deposition," Marsden added.

Seven of the denarii depict Emperor Hadrian, while others show the profiles of Emperor Vespasian and Trajan.

Two coins feature Marcus Aurelius — one during his time as Caesar, another as emperor.

The coins had a variety of reverse types, or symbolic images on their tail sides. One is a personification of Africa, as a celebration of Rome's provinces on the continent.

"This was a wealthy agricultural area in the Roman period."

Another artifact was a Judaea Capta coin, minted to commemorate Rome's capture of Judaea and destruction of the Second Jewish Temple.

Though an exciting discovery, Marsden noted it's not unusual for the area.

"There are plenty of Roman discoveries in the area, including the occasional small hoard," he said.

"This was a wealthy agricultural area in the Roman period."

Ancient Romans began settling in Britain in 43 A.D. through an invasion led by Emperor Claudius, after a previous invasion under Julius Caesar failed.

After nearly four centuries, the Romans began withdrawing in 410 A.D. – but not without leaving remnants behind that are still found today in the U.K.

In late May, volunteers at an Ancient Roman fort in Northumberland were shocked after they discovered two different 2,000-year-old shoes.

In June, a museum in London announced that a giant "archaeological puzzle" had been solved some 1,800 years after it was left by Roman residents.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed reporting.