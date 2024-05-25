Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Woman out for a walk stumbles upon once in a decade discovery

Czech archaeologists say that the significant medieval discovery is comparable to 'winning a jackpot'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Medieval skeleton with signs of 'decapitation' believed to be Italy's first 'torture wheel' victim Video

Medieval skeleton with signs of 'decapitation' believed to be Italy's first 'torture wheel' victim

A Medieval skeleton found in Italy has shown ‘signs of decapitation’ and is said to be the country's first ‘torture wheel’ victim

A European woman recently stumbled upon buried treasure from the Middle Ages in what archaeologists are calling a once-in-a-decade discovery.

In a press release that was translated into English, the Institute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences (ARUP) explained that the treasure was found by a woman walking in Kutná Hora. The town is located in the Central Bohemian Region of the Czech Republic.

The treasure consisted of over 2,150 silver coins, minted between 1085 and 1107. Experts believe they were manufactured in Prague and imported to Bohemia.

"The [discovery was] made of coin alloy, which, in addition to silver, also contains an admixture of copper, lead and trace metals," the ARUP explained in the May 16 press release. "Determining this particular composition can also help determine the origin of the silver used."

MICHIGAN RESEARCHERS DISCOVER EERIE 1909 SHIPWRECK AT BOTTOM OF LAKE SUPERIOR

Split image of hands holding coins over dig site

A woman in the Czech Republic recently alerted authorities to a trove of ancient treasure. (Institute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences (ARUP))

Archaeologist Filip Velímský said that the treasure was hidden during a time of political instability. The trove was stored in a ceramic container that was destroyed over the years, but archaeologists discovered the bottom of the container.

"At that time, there were disputes in the country between the members of the Přemysl dynasty about the princely throne of Prague." the historian explained. ARUP says that battles were common during the period, and believes the depot could have been cash "for paying wages or spoils of war."

ANCIENT SHIPWRECKS, ARTIFACTS DATING AS EARLY AS 3000 BC UNCOVERED BY UNDERWATER RESEARCHERS

Split image of excavators digging in coin-filled soil

The discovery of the treasure is one of the largest archaeological finds of the past ten years, experts say. (Institute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences (ARUP))

Velímský added that the value of the ancient coins was "unimaginable" during the the time period.

"Unfortunately, for the turn of the 11th–12th century, we lack data on the purchasing power of contemporary coins.," he explained. "But it was a huge, unimaginable – and at the same time, unavailable – amount for an ordinary person. It can be compared to winning a million in the jackpot."

Czech officials call the discovery "one of the largest finds of the last decade."

Close-up of coins in plastic bags

The treasure consisted of over 2,150 silver coins. minted between 1085 and 1107. The coins will be analyzed and archived. (Institute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences (ARUP))

"More than 2,000 silver coins represented a huge amount in their time," the ARUP press release said. 

Historians are now working to process the coins, which includes putting them through x-rays and determining what material the coins are made from. The artifacts will then be put up on display during an exhibit expected to debut in 2025.

Archaeologists using metal detector on soil

Archaeologists are working diligently to analyze and archive all of the silver coins found, before putting them up on display. (Institute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences (ARUP))

Fox News Digital reached out to ARUP for comment.

