TSA warns travelers about sneaky way hackers are stealing people's data at airports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Flight passengers need to know about a new way hackers can access personal information.

In a public statement posted to Facebook, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) warned that just simply plugging your phone into USB ports for a charge while sitting in the airport can be a cybersecurity risk. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"In this technology age, cybersecurity has never been more important," TSA wrote in the post.

AIRLINE PASSENGER SHOCKED WHEN AGENT REJECTS CHECKED BAG FOR 'BIZARRE' REASON

"Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we’ve been told that’s called ‘juice/port jacking’)."

It continued, "So, when you’re at an airport, do not plug your phone directly into a USB port."

The agency instead suggested bringing a TSA-compliant power brick or battery pack to charge your devices.

TSA also reminded travelers not to use free public Wi-Fi, especially when planning to make online purchases.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Do not ever enter any sensitive info while using unsecure Wi-Fi," the agency warned.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" earlier this week, Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson revealed that the issue with USB "juice jacking" in airports has grown.

"This is not new in terms of how they’re doing this," Knutsson said.

"Criminals tamper with the popular USB charging ports that are located throughout the terminal when you’re at the airport, especially in the gate areas," he said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"What they do is – you plug your phone in, and they’ve got something in front of it that then installs malware on your phone while it’s charging. [And] you’ve got no idea."

Once the malware is installed, the hackers will search for sensitive and personal information such as passwords, banking information and credit card numbers, said Knutsson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knutsson highly encouraged people not to plug the USB part of the phone charger into public ports, and instead to plug the charging block into an outlet.