US warns Americans to leave Venezuela immediately as armed militias set up roadblocks

The U.S. government issued a new security alert Saturday urging Americans in Venezuela to leave the country immediately, citing security concerns and the U.S. government’s inability to provide emergency assistance, according to the U.S. Embassy Caracas.

"U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately," the embassy said in a Jan. 10 security alert.

The warning cited reports of armed groups operating on Venezuelan roads.

"There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as ‘colectivos,’ setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States," the U.S. Embassy Caracas said.

The alert comes as international travel options have reopened. "As international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately," the embassy said.

The U.S. Department of State continues to list Venezuela at its highest travel warning level. "Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe risks to Americans," the State Department said.

Those risks include "wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure," according to the State Department.

The embassy said Americans in Venezuela should not expect consular assistance.

"In March 2019, the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from U.S. Embassy Caracas and suspended operations," the embassy said. "The U.S. government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela."

As part of the alert, officials issued a clear warning to Americans.

"Do not travel to Venezuela," the embassy said, adding that "U.S. citizens in Venezuela are advised to leave Venezuela as soon as they feel it is safe to do so."

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.