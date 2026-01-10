Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

US warns Americans to leave Venezuela immediately as armed militias set up roadblocks

Armed militias known as colectivos reportedly setting up roadblocks to search vehicles for evidence of US citizenship

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Prisoners remain in Venezuela amid Maduro's capture Video

Prisoners remain in Venezuela amid Maduro's capture

 Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on the impact of the dictator's arrest on 'America Reports.' 

The U.S. government issued a new security alert Saturday urging Americans in Venezuela to leave the country immediately, citing security concerns and the U.S. government’s inability to provide emergency assistance, according to the U.S. Embassy Caracas.

"U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately," the embassy said in a Jan. 10 security alert.

The warning cited reports of armed groups operating on Venezuelan roads. 

"There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as ‘colectivos,’ setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States," the U.S. Embassy Caracas said.

The alert comes as international travel options have reopened. "As international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately," the embassy said.

MOBS OF MOTORCYCLE-RIDING ARMED MILITIA HUNT VENEZUELAN STREETS FOR TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS CRACKDOWN INTENSIFIES

Masked men with guns on the street

Pro-government armed civilians block streets in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 3, after President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The U.S. Department of State continues to list Venezuela at its highest travel warning level. "Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe risks to Americans," the State Department said.

Those risks include "wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure," according to the State Department.

TRUMP VOWS US 'IN CHARGE' OF VENEZUELA AS HE REVEALS IF HE'S SPOKEN TO DELCY RODRÍGUEZ

Demonstrators critical of the Venezuelan government clash with the security forces of the state.

Demonstrators critical of the government clash with the security forces of the state in Venezuela. (Rafael Hernandez/picture alliance/Getty Images)

The embassy said Americans in Venezuela should not expect consular assistance. 

"In March 2019, the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from U.S. Embassy Caracas and suspended operations," the embassy said. "The U.S. government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela."

A man screaming with a sign

A supporter of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro protests his removal from the country by U.S. forces, Jan. 3. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

As part of the alert, officials issued a clear warning to Americans. 

"Do not travel to Venezuela," the embassy said, adding that "U.S. citizens in Venezuela are advised to leave Venezuela as soon as they feel it is safe to do so."

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for additional comment.

