Miami airport gives all-clear following 'security concern' on American Airlines flight

An American Airlines flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Mexico City on the evening of Oct. 24 was canceled on Thursday after authorities were made aware of a "security concern.”

“[Miami Dade Police Department] is investigating a security concern related to @AmericanAir flight #257 that was bound for Mexico City. The passengers on that flight have been evacuated from the aircraft,” reps for the air hub tweeted just before 6 p.m.

The news worried some Twitter users.

“I am flying there Nov 6th I am very concerned,” one user chimed in.

“What happened???” another asked.

Minutes later, Miami police confirmed that they were investigating the incident.

“All passengers have been contained and safety protocols have been set in place. Adjacent gates have been cleared. More information to follow as it becomes available,” MIA tweeted at 6:15 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, things got moving.

“UPDATE: The all-clear has been given and passengers have boarded the flight,” the airport wrote.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein told Fox News that the concern was deemed a “non-credible threat” and was subsequently cleared by law enforcement.

Feinstein also told CNBC that affected passengers were rebooked onto other flights and that the carrier added another flight from MIA to Mexico City.