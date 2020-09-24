American Airlines flight lands safely after emergency call for cracked windshield

Whew.

An American Airlines flight landed safely in Vermont after the plane’s windshield cracked about 60 miles away from its intended destination.

On Wednesday, officials Burlington International Airport (BTV) received an emergency call from the pilot of an incoming American flight. The aviator explained that the windshield had cracked about 60 miles from Burlington, or roughly 10 minutes before its scheduled landing, WCAX reports.

The flight from Charlotte was able to touch down safely, however. There were no injuries reported among the 45 people on board and the plane reached the gate without issue.

BTV Airport Operations Manager Gene Richards later described the situation as “about as good as a phase could go.”

“All the emergency responders from the surrounding departments showed,” Richards said. “Everybody came as they should and, fortunately, it was a non-incident.”

According to the airport manager, the passengers were probably not even aware that something had gone amiss in the high skies.

The cause of the windshield crack remains unclear; the carrier was contacted for further comment.

