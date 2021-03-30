Machu Picchu's first ever all-female trek sets off in honor of Women's History Month

Talk about wonder women.

The first-ever all-female journey to Machu Picchu, one of the seven wonders of the world, is happening in time to cap off Women’s History Month on March 30.

Women-only porters, tour guides and hikers will hike to Machu Picchu via a special tour by company Evolution Treks, covering 26 miles on a five-day experience.

Expert tour guides will lead hikers along the ancient Inca Trail with views of the Urubamba and Vilcabamba mountain ranges. With prices starting at $850 per person, guests will get meals, a dining tent, help from female porters, a sleeping tent and a bus ticket, according to Evolution Treks Peru’s website.

"I’m excited because a pure women’s group means things are changing. We are proving we can do it without men," Lucia Merclajuly Vela Sosa, who will be a tour guide on the upcoming excursion, told Lonely Planet.

The majority of the porters on the trek will be indigenous Quechua women living in villages throughout the Inca Trail. Each will carry 33 pounds worth of camping and cooking equipment during the journey. Porters leading tours through Machu Picchu have been historically male until 2017 when tour companies began hiring women to lead, according to Lonely Planet.

The excursion also has a mission: to support gender and pay equity and raise awareness on workplace discrimination. Female porters on the trip will be paid the same as men — $87 per five-day hike with tips, according to Lonely Planet, which notes that women in Peru typically earn $10 per day.