Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel Safety
Published

Alabama woman arrested for falsifying coronavirus test results in Virgin Islands

Franketa A. Taylor of Birmingham faces charges of fraud for the alleged fib

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Don’t mess with coronavirus tests.

An Alabama woman was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands for submitting a false, negative coronavirus test to the territory’s online travel portal.

Franketa A. Taylor of Birmingham faces charges of fraud for the alleged fib, the Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement issued Thursday, per The Virgin Islands Daily News.

Franketa A. Taylor of Birmingham faces charges of fraud for the fib, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Franketa A. Taylor of Birmingham faces charges of fraud for the fib, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. (Virgin Islands Police Department)

TRIPADVISOR REVEALS THE TOP SUMMER VACATION DESTINATIONS FOR AMERICANS

According to the local report, Taylor allegedly submitted an altered, negative COVID-19 test into the portal. The U.S. Virgin Islands Travel Screening Portal states that every person over the age of 5 who visits the islands (including during transit to another destination) must fill out the online forms and submit a negative test for the viral disease within five days of arrival.

Taylor, 41, was arrested on Thursday and charged with fraudulent claims upon the government, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information and filing or recording forged instruments, WIAT reports.  

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Police said the woman was unable to post her $5,500 bail and was turned over to the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing. However, Taylor reportedly contacted WIAT to claim she was not in jail, the outlet reports.

To date, Taylor is the seventh person to be charged with submitting an alleged or forged coronavirus test to the Virgin Islands’ travel screening portal, the Daily News reports.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.