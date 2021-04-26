Alabama woman arrested for falsifying coronavirus test results in Virgin Islands

Don’t mess with coronavirus tests.

An Alabama woman was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands for submitting a false, negative coronavirus test to the territory’s online travel portal.

Franketa A. Taylor of Birmingham faces charges of fraud for the alleged fib, the Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement issued Thursday, per The Virgin Islands Daily News.

According to the local report, Taylor allegedly submitted an altered, negative COVID-19 test into the portal. The U.S. Virgin Islands Travel Screening Portal states that every person over the age of 5 who visits the islands (including during transit to another destination) must fill out the online forms and submit a negative test for the viral disease within five days of arrival.

Taylor, 41, was arrested on Thursday and charged with fraudulent claims upon the government, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information and filing or recording forged instruments, WIAT reports.

Police said the woman was unable to post her $5,500 bail and was turned over to the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing. However, Taylor reportedly contacted WIAT to claim she was not in jail, the outlet reports.

To date, Taylor is the seventh person to be charged with submitting an alleged or forged coronavirus test to the Virgin Islands’ travel screening portal, the Daily News reports.