Airline CEO sparks backlash after revealing what’s really driving sky-high ticket prices

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Air travelers hoping for some relief on soaring ticket prices may not get it anytime soon — even if fuel costs drop, according to reports.

One airline CEO in particular is facing backlash after suggesting the company may not lower the high fares even if oil prices stabilize, comments that quickly sparked anger among travelers online.

During an earnings call earlier this month, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian indicated the airline would "retain any of the pricing strength" gained amid the current environment, even if fuel prices decline. He added that lower fuel costs would "help us boost our margins this year and clearly into next year," according to multiple reports.

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He also said that "it’s hard to call anything temporary" given the current fuel levels, The Guardian reported.

The ongoing war in Iran has disrupted a key global oil supply route, spiking airfare in recent weeks. About 20% of the world’s oil usually passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now under a U.S. naval blockade that has sharply reduced ship traffic — making it a key factor driving up airline fuel costs, according to industry reporting.

Analysts say some airline carriers have already tacked fuel surcharges onto longer routes, while others have raised baggage fees to offset rising expenses.

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Delta alone expects its fuel bill to jump by about $2 billion this quarter, as jet fuel prices have spiked dramatically since late February, according to CNBC.

But Bastian’s remarks about what happens next quickly sparked outrage across social media.

"Delta CEO saying the quiet part out loud," one widely shared post on X read, accusing the airline of using the crisis to permanently raise prices.

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Others were more blunt.

"If you give them an inch, they will rob you," one commenter wrote.

Another user criticized the broader airline industry, writing that companies "never miss a chance to price gouge," while others pointed to past government bailouts and consolidation among major carriers.

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The backlash comes as airlines navigate high travel demand paired with volatile costs.

Despite higher fares, Delta says bookings remain strong, with demand — particularly for premium seats — continuing to rise, according to CNBC.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for comment.

The airline, however, is not the only one warning of steep fare hikes.

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United Airlines said it is raising ticket prices by as much as 20% to offset soaring jet fuel costs tied to the Iran war, with executives noting customers are already booking future travel at significantly higher prices, FOX Business reported this week.

CEO Scott Kirby said the airline aims to "recover 100%" of increased fuel costs, while other executives indicated fares may need to stay elevated and could become more permanent if high fuel prices persist.