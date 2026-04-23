Flight passengers warn new boarding overhaul could trigger more chaos at the gate

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JetBlue is rolling out a new "intuitive" boarding process — but frequent flyers say it could make things worse.

The airline announced that starting April 29, it will streamline boarding by consolidating its process and switching to numbered groups.

The change is designed to make boarding announcements easier to follow and improve the overall experience at the gate, the company told Fox News Digital.

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"Effective April 29, 2026, JetBlue is simplifying its boarding process by transitioning from branded and lettered groups to a numbered system. Customers will continue to board in a familiar order, with early access continuing for Mint, Mosaic and EvenMore customers," the airline said in a statement.

The "update reflects JetBlue’s ongoing commitment to delivering a smoother, more seamless experience for customers across their travel journey."

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," said the changes are partly aimed at driving additional revenue.

"JetBlue is reducing the number of boarding groups, moving from letters to numbers, and people buying better seats get earlier boarding bundled in," he said. "Premium credit card customers get a better boarding group."

He added, "This is meant to incentivize high-margin extra revenue that customers add to JetBlue."

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Leff said that in his experience, the airline is also trying to simplify its process.

"My general experience is that JetBlue is quite good in the air, but a bit confused on the ground," he said, sharing his point of view. "They’re streamlining boarding a bit and standardizing ... while moving to more effectively use boarding as part of their monetization stream."

Under the new system, premium passengers and loyalty members will continue to board first.

Group 1 will include Mosaic 3 and 4 members as well as Mint customers — followed by Mosaic 1 and 2 members and customers who purchase "EvenMore" extra legroom seats in group 2.

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Credit card holders, select fare types and early boarding perks will follow in group 3, with general boarding continuing in later groups based on seat location, the company said.

JetBlue said customers with disabilities will still be invited to pre-board, while active military members and those traveling with car seats or strollers will be offered courtesy boarding.

The update introduces a new priority for some customers, including those who purchase certain add-ons or hold co-branded credit cards.

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"All JetBlue flights will board in numbered boarding groups (groups 1–8), to make boarding more intuitive, consistent, easier to follow along at the gate — and easier to hear and understand during boarding announcements," the airline said on its website.

The changes have already sparked discussion on social media.

"I find it so curious that many of you consider your boarding hierarchy a devaluation."

Some travelers on Reddit questioned whether the new system benefits loyal customers, with several users saying it could reduce the value of certain status tiers.

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Others pointed to potential crowding, noting that combining multiple groups could lead to longer lines at the gate and increased competition for overhead bin space.

"This will cause more delays," one user wrote, expressing concern about larger boarding groups.

Another commenter criticized the shift, writing that it "devalues" certain frequent flyer tiers by placing them in larger boarding groups.

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Still, some travelers said the changes may have little impact on the overall experience.

"I find it so curious that many of you consider your boarding hierarchy a devaluation. Literally everyone [is] getting into the same tube that leaves at the same time," one user wrote.