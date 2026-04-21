Higher fares could slam flight passengers to popular region as airlines shift costs: 'Not a fan'

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Travelers flying to, from and within Europe could soon see major changes to baggage fees, as lawmakers consider requiring airlines to include carry-on bags in ticket prices.

The controversial move could potentially drive up costs for travelers going forward.

The European Parliament has proposed rules that would guarantee passengers one free personal item and one standard carry-on bag — a move that could significantly impact how airlines price flights, travel blog "View from the Wing" reported.

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Under the proposal, travelers would be allowed a small personal item along with a carry-on bag within specific size and weight limits, while airlines could still charge for additional or oversized luggage.

European Union members have pushed for a narrower version that would only require a free personal item that fits under the seat, allowing airlines to continue charging for larger cabin bags.

The differing positions will be discussed at a key meeting scheduled this week to determine whether a final agreement can be reached, the blog noted.

If approved, the new rules would apply to flights departing from the European Union and potentially to airlines flying into the region, including U.S. carriers.

Supporters argue the change would simplify travel and reduce confusion for passengers, as baggage policies vary widely between airlines, with some travelers welcoming the idea of standardized rules.

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"Good thing is, this will lead to standardization of the carry-on sizes," one Reddit user wrote.

Others said the change could make it easier to compare ticket prices without factoring in extra baggage fees.

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"I personally like how this is going," said one person. "At least I can compare the ticket prices without thinking how much I need to add if I’m bringing a bag."

They also point to a previous European court ruling that suggested carry-on luggage is a necessary part of air travel, and that it should not always be subject to additional fees.

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Critics, however, warn the policy could lead to higher ticket prices, particularly for those who typically travel light.

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"Prices will go up for all now. Not a fan," another user said.