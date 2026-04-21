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Airlines

Higher fares could slam flight passengers to popular region as airlines shift costs: 'Not a fan'

Passengers may be given 1 free personal item, 1 standard carry-on, but worry soars about higher prices overall

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Travelers flying to, from and within Europe could soon see major changes to baggage fees, as lawmakers consider requiring airlines to include carry-on bags in ticket prices. 

The controversial move could potentially drive up costs for travelers going forward.

The European Parliament has proposed rules that would guarantee passengers one free personal item and one standard carry-on bag — a move that could significantly impact how airlines price flights, travel blog "View from the Wing" reported.

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Under the proposal, travelers would be allowed a small personal item along with a carry-on bag within specific size and weight limits, while airlines could still charge for additional or oversized luggage.

European Union members have pushed for a narrower version that would only require a free personal item that fits under the seat, allowing airlines to continue charging for larger cabin bags.

woman waiting at the aiprort

A controversial new move could potentially drive up costs for travelers to one region of the world.  (iStock)

The differing positions will be discussed at a key meeting scheduled this week to determine whether a final agreement can be reached, the blog noted.

If approved, the new rules would apply to flights departing from the European Union and potentially to airlines flying into the region, including U.S. carriers.

Carry-on baggage stored in overhead bin inside aircraft cabin

Under the new proposal, travelers would be allowed a small personal item along with a carry-on bag within specific size and weight limits, while airlines could still charge for additional or oversized luggage. (iStock)

Supporters argue the change would simplify travel and reduce confusion for passengers, as baggage policies vary widely between airlines, with some travelers welcoming the idea of standardized rules.

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"Good thing is, this will lead to standardization of the carry-on sizes," one Reddit user wrote.

Woman placing pink hard-shell suitcase in airplane overhead storage compartment

Ongoing negotiations could lead to rules covering EU departures and possibly incoming flights, including U.S. airlines, if approved. (iStock)

Others said the change could make it easier to compare ticket prices without factoring in extra baggage fees.

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"I personally like how this is going," said one person. "At least I can compare the ticket prices without thinking how much I need to add if I’m bringing a bag."

Passengers sitting and standing in airplane aisle during flight

Some on social media support standardized carry-on rules — while others say it could raise fares and won’t help light travelers. (iStock)

They also point to a previous European court ruling that suggested carry-on luggage is a necessary part of air travel, and that it should not always be subject to additional fees.

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Critics, however, warn the policy could lead to higher ticket prices, particularly for those who typically travel light.

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"Prices will go up for all now. Not a fan," another user said.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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