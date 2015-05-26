Adorable corgi dog meets his favorite Disney characters

It turns out dogs love The Happiest Place on Earth as much as humans.

Tumbler user Zach posted an adorable series of pictures of a small corgi posing with some of Disney’s most recognizable faces including Snow White, Aladdin and the Genie, Cinderella, and Donald Duck.

Now, you won't just find pets just wandering Disney's theme parks. With the exception of service dogs, pets are not allowed in the park or the resort's hotels. A Disney spookesman told us he believes that the corgi is indeed a service dog.

“My friend posed her dog with Disney characters at Disney world,” Zach writes.

But the unnamed corgi’s favorite meet and greet was obviously with Pluto.

The series of photos is pretty much the cutest thing ever and proves that everyone deserves a little Disney love.