3 Qantas crew members injured during sudden turbulence: 'It was really scary'

Passengers aboard a recent Qantas Airways flight were in for a fright when the aircraft hit turbulence in the middle of an 11-hour flight between Sydney and Beijing. The sudden drop reportedly injured three crew members, and one was later evaluated at a hospital.

On Monday, Sydney-bound Qantas flight 108 was about six hours into its journey when the plane unexpectedly hit turbulence and plummeted while many passengers slept, TravelPulse reports.

"It was really scary actually, because we kind of jumped in the air, no one had their seat belt on because the seat belt light wasn't on," one passenger told 7 News.

"A lady passenger beside me hit the underside of the overhead lockers and she actually broke a piece of the plastic off," another offered.

The plane’s cabin was “filled with terrified screams” during the surprise descent, and three unnamed Qantas crew members sustained minor injuries during the drop.

One of the crew members later received medical attention at a hospital, per the outlet.

Qantas, the flag carrier of Australia, later detailed in a statement that "unexpected turbulence is why the airline always recommends passengers keep their seatbelt firmly fastened at all times."

A spokesperson for the airline was not immediately available to offer further comment.

