1,000-Foot High Ice Rink Coming to Chicago

Ice skating in Chicago in January is nothing new. Doing it on the 94th floor of a downtown skyscraper certainly is.

Officials at the 100-story John Hancock Center said Thursday that they're installing a rink that will allow visitors to skate at 1,000 feet up in the air.

About 20 people at a time will be able to skate on the 1,000-square foot rink. It will be open from January through March.

The rink actually won't be made of ice. It will be made of a synthetic material that creates a hard, plastic floor with a slick silicone glaze.

It's an attempt to attract more visitors to the building during a normally slow time of year. The 94th floor also has an open-air skywalk and a cafe.

The grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 1.