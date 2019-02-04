YouTube recommended self-harm videos to children as young as 13

Google-owned YouTube, which recently tweaked its algorithms to stem the flow of conspiracy videos, has been recommending dozens of videos with graphic images of self-harm to young users as young as 13.

Although the massive video platform already bans videos depicting self-harm or suicide, the British Telegraph claims that at least a dozen such videos with this content still exist on YouTube.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week that social media platforms could be banned if they fail to protect children from content depicting or promoting suicide and self-harm, according to the BBC.

AMAZON WORKERS GET SAFETY BELTS TO STOP ROBOTS FROM KILLING THEM

"We are masters of our own fate as a nation, and we must act to ensure that this amazing technology is used for good, not leading to young girls taking their own lives," Hancock told the Telegraph.

The British publication reports that 14-year-old Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017 after not showing any obvious signs of mental health issues. Russell's family, however, later learned that the young girl had been viewing content about suicide on social media apps like Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, according to the BBC, Facebook-owned Instagram apologized and said that content sensationalizing self-harm and suicide has no place on the platform.

It's long been known that YouTube could be misused by bad actors or others with malevolent intentions.

Fox News reached out to Google for comment and will update this story as needed.

If you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm or suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.