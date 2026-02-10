Roblox child safety warning after Nebraska kidnapping case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What starts as a game can quietly turn into something much more serious. Parents across the country are paying closer attention after a Nebraska man was charged with kidnapping two sisters, ages 12 and 14. According to authorities, he first connected with the girls on Roblox and later continued the conversations on Snapchat.

Law enforcement says the suspect allegedly built trust with the girls online over time before traveling from Nebraska to Florida to meet them in person. Even though the girls left willingly, investigators classified the case as an abduction because of their age. That distinction matters and highlights how grooming can distort a child's sense of safety and choice.

The case is a sobering reminder of how online grooming works and why social gaming platforms deserve closer scrutiny from families.

5 PHONE SAFETY TIPS EVERY PARENT SHOULD KNOW

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

What Roblox and Snapchat really are

To understand how this happened, parents need to understand what these platforms actually do.

Roblox explained for parents and caregivers

Roblox is an online gaming platform where users create digital characters and play games made by other players. It is extremely popular with children and preteens, which is why many parents see it as harmless fun. What often gets overlooked is that Roblox is also a social platform. Kids can chat inside games, send direct messages and sometimes use voice chat. These conversations can happen with people they have never met in real life.

According to investigators, communication in this case began on Roblox as early as the summer of 2025. That long timeline reinforces a key reality about grooming. It is rarely sudden. It is built slowly through repeated contact that starts to feel normal to a child.

Snapchat explained for parents and caregivers

Snapchat is a messaging app widely used by teens and young users. It allows people to send photos, videos and messages that usually disappear after they are viewed. That disappearing feature is a major concern. Once conversations move to Snapchat, messages become private and harder for parents to monitor.

Investigators say communication continued on Snapchat after trust had already been established elsewhere. In many grooming cases, moving from a public or semi-public platform to private messaging is a turning point.

Snapchat does include safety features designed to limit unwanted contact, especially for teens. But those protections are most effective before trust is established elsewhere. Once a child has already bonded with someone on another platform, private messaging apps can accelerate grooming quickly. Snapchat also offers a parental tool called Family Center that provides limited visibility into teen interactions, but many families do not activate it until after a problem arises.

How online grooming typically works

Grooming rarely happens all at once. It is a gradual process built on time, attention and emotional manipulation. It often starts with shared interests and casual conversation. Trust grows slowly. The relationship begins to feel familiar. Then secrecy enters the picture.

Authorities in this case said family members later noticed unusual behavior, including gifts and food deliveries showing up at the house. Investigators described this as part of the grooming process. Unexpected gifts tied to online contacts are a serious red flag, even when they seem harmless. Another common warning sign is secrecy. Requests like do not tell your parents or this is just between us are intentional. They isolate a child and make intervention harder.

Another warning sign is sudden contact from someone outside a child's normal geographic or social circle, especially when paired with urgency, flattery, or offers of gifts.

Why this matters for every family

Technology changes fast. Kids adapt even faster. Parents often assume platforms are watching closely enough to catch problems early. Both Roblox and Snapchat say they are cooperating with law enforcement and have safety measures in place. But cooperation after harm occurs is not the same as prevention before trust is built. Authorities stress that no platform can replace parental vigilance. No system is perfect. The most effective protection is awareness, conversation and involvement.

Matt Kaufman, Roblox's chief safety officer, told CyberGuy,

"We are investigating this deeply troubling incident and will fully support law enforcement. Roblox has robust safety policies to protect users that go beyond many other platforms, and advanced safeguards that monitor for harmful content and communications. We have filters designed to block the sharing of personal information, don't allow user-to-user image or video sharing, and recently rolled out age checks globally to limit kids and teens to chatting with others their age by default. While no system is perfect, our commitment to safety never ends, and we continue to strengthen protections to keep users safe."

Meanwhile, a Snap company spokesperson provided CyberGuy with the following statement,

"Our hearts go out to the family affected by this tragic incident, and we are grateful to the law enforcement professionals who worked tirelessly in the rescue efforts. The exploitation of children is an abhorrent crime, and we are committed to combating it. We work closely with law enforcement to support their investigations, including during this incident, and to prevent such heinous activity on our platform and help bring criminals to justice. While no single safety feature or policy can eliminate every potential threat online or in the world around us, we continuously adapt our strategies as criminals evolve their tactics. We've built safeguards, launched safety tutorials, partnered with experts, and continue to invest in features and tools that support the safety, privacy, and well-being of all Snapchatters."

What parents can do right now to protect their kids

There are clear steps parents and grandparents can take today. These actions combine common sense conversations with practical tech controls.

1) Lock down chat features

Disable direct messaging and voice chat with strangers. Allow communication only with approved friends. This is one of the most important steps parents can take.

On Roblox:

Open Roblox and log into your child's account.

and log into your child's account. Go to Settings and select Privacy .

and select . Set Who can chat with me to Friends or No one .

to or . Set Who can message me to Friends or No one .

to or . Turn off voice chat unless you are actively supervising.

Check these settings regularly. Platform updates can reset defaults.

EVEN THE FUTURE KING DISCOVERS SMARTPHONES ARE A ROYAL PAIN FOR KIDS AND PARENTS

On Snapchat:

Open Snapchat and tap your child's profile icon.

and tap your Tap Settings, then Privacy Controls, then Privacy Controls .

. Set Contact Me to Friends .

to . Set View My Story to Friends or Custom .

to or . Turn off Quick Add to reduce contact from strangers.

2) Turn on parental controls and activity reports

Built-in tools help parents spot changes without reading every message. They are designed to provide visibility and early warning signs.

On Roblox:

Open Settings and select Parental Controls .

and select . Create a parent PIN so changes require approval.

so changes require approval. Set monthly spending limits.

Review account activity and friend lists together.

On Snapchat:

Enable Family Center from the parent's Snapchat account.

from the parent's Snapchat account. Add your child to see who they interact with most often.

to see who they interact with most often. Watch for new friends added quickly or late at night.

quickly or late at night. Look for sudden changes in usage patterns.

3) Set a no secrets rule

Make it clear that anyone asking for secrecy online is crossing a line. Kids should feel safe coming to you without fear of punishment.

4) Keep devices out of bedrooms

Shared family spaces reduce risk and increase visibility. Late-night and private screen time often create conditions in which grooming escalates. Law enforcement noted that devices had been removed earlier in the day in this case, a reminder that rules alone are not enough without ongoing conversation and awareness.

5) Talk openly about grooming

Explain that grooming is a slow manipulation that can take weeks or months. When kids understand how it works, they are more likely to recognize red flags.

6) Watch for platform switching

Be alert if conversations suddenly move from a game to another app like Snapchat. That shift is often intentional and deserves immediate attention.

7) Trust instincts and act early

If something feels off, pause the account, block the contact and report the behavior. Acting early is always better than waiting.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

This case is a wake-up call. Gaming platforms are no longer just games. They are social spaces where real relationships can form, for better or worse. Parental controls help. Open conversations matter more. Staying involved gives kids the confidence to ask for help before a situation turns dangerous.

Is it time for platforms, not parents alone, to take more responsibility for keeping kids safe online? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.