Is your home being targeted? Uncover subtle signs burglars don't want you to see

Could your home be a target for burglary? While you might assume that crimes are random acts, it's surprising to learn that some burglaries are actually premeditated. In 2022 alone, there were 673,261 burglary incidents reported nationwide , according to the FBI. Because burglaries can occur swiftly and authorities may not always respond in time, prevention is the most effective strategy.

Practicing basic security measures and being aware of warning signs can help prevent your home from becoming a target. Below are four top signs that your home might be targeted by burglars.

Top 4 signs your home may be targeted for a burglary

While burglaries may seem random, criminals usually look for opportunities to commit their crimes. It might be a surprise to learn that burglaries spend time assessing their victims and vulnerabilities before striking. In order to find their next victim, they often watch and learn the habits of their next target. Below are signs that burglars may be targeting you:

1) Watch out for suspicious vehicles

Instead of paying attention to the make and model of cars that may be suspicious, pay attention to the behaviors and circumstances surrounding unknown vehicles frequenting your neighborhood.

Who’s in the car?

Unless someone is working nearby or waiting for someone to pick up or see in the area, most people park their cars and leave them. It can be a red flag if someone who has no reason to be in the area is simply sitting in the vehicle. It likely means this person is casing the neighborhood to see who they can target or how to best commit the crime.

Are they equipped?

Is the person in the vehicle using surveillance devices such as cameras or binoculars? Then it may be a sign that they are actively scoping out who will be their next victim and when and how to best commit their crime.

Is there a rotation of people or multiple people involved?

If you start noticing a pattern around different people showing up in the same car on varying days or if multiple people are hanging out in the same car, it might be a sign that you or your neighbors are being targeted.

2) Strangers knocking on your door

While it might appear unwise for criminals to confront their victims before committing a crime, they often do visit potential victims' doorsteps for four specific reasons.

1) Establish schedules: Burglars might come to your door to confirm when or if someone is home.

2) Observe more details: Getting you to open the door gives them an opportunity to observe additional details about your home. They can observe any additional occupants if there are pets that can deter their crimes or any additional obstacles to committing their crimes, such as security systems or cameras.

3) Commit the crime: Some criminals are ready to strike should the opportunity arise. They usually use a false circumstance, especially with a sense of urgency, to get you to open the door. They may see this as an opportunity to enter your home and rob you then and there.

4) Vandalism: While it may seem counterintuitive, burglars will sometimes commit small, random acts of vandalism to test to see if their victims are paying attention or the targeted homes are occupied. These random acts may include but not be limited to:

Lights: Are your motion-sensing lights working? Are any outdoor lights broken or unscrewed? If so, it may mean that burglars are preparing to commit their crimes.

Are your motion-sensing lights working? Are any outdoor lights broken or unscrewed? If so, it may mean that burglars are preparing to commit their crimes. Cameras: If you have outdoor security cameras, are they working properly? Have any cameras been moved slightly or obscured? Burglars might be shifting these devices so that their crime isn’t caught on camera.

If you have outdoor security cameras, are they working properly? Have any cameras been moved slightly or obscured? Burglars might be shifting these devices so that their crime isn’t caught on camera. Property damage: A burglar might break a window or lawn ornament to see if anyone is actually home. If no one has noticed the damage or fixed it, they might see it as a sign that the home is free and clear to rob.

A burglar might break a window or lawn ornament to see if anyone is actually home. If no one has noticed the damage or fixed it, they might see it as a sign that the home is free and clear to rob. Empty tank: Burglars will go to great lengths to buy themselves extra time in committing their crime, going as far as to siphon gas from their car’s gas tank. Because your gas tank has been emptied without your knowledge, you likely won’t have enough gas to get home on your normal schedule, which gives these criminals more time to burgle your home.

Burglars will go to great lengths to buy themselves extra time in committing their crime, going as far as to siphon gas from their car’s gas tank. Because your gas tank has been emptied without your knowledge, you likely won’t have enough gas to get home on your normal schedule, which gives these criminals more time to burgle your home. Targeting pets: Some burglars will go as far as kidnapping or releasing your beloved pets from your property to prevent any additional obstacles or noise while they burgle your home.

3) Unusual markings or items left around your property

Burglars sometimes leave subtle signs or markings around a property to indicate it as a target. These can include:

Chalk marks: Simple symbols or lines drawn on walls, fences or sidewalks can be a way for burglars to communicate with each other.

Simple symbols or lines drawn on walls, fences or sidewalks can be a way for burglars to communicate with each other. Stickers or fliers: Unusual stickers or fliers left on your door or mailbox can be a way to mark your home.

Unusual stickers or fliers left on your door or mailbox can be a way to mark your home. Objects out of place: Items like rocks, sticks or even trash placed in specific spots can be a signal to other burglars.

4) Tampering with your security systems

Burglars may attempt to disable or test your security systems before committing a crime. Look out for:

Cut wires: If you notice any cut wires around your security cameras or alarm systems, it could be a sign that someone is trying to disable them.

If you notice any cut wires around your security cameras or alarm systems, it could be a sign that someone is trying to disable them. False alarms: Frequent false alarms can be a tactic used by burglars to desensitize you to the alarm going off.

Frequent false alarms can be a tactic used by burglars to desensitize you to the alarm going off. Unusual activity: If your security cameras or alarms show unusual activity, such as being triggered without a clear cause, it might be a sign that someone is testing your security measures.

Protect your home with these best home security solutions

Now that you're aware of the four signs that indicate your home may be a target for burglars, it's crucial to take proactive steps to enhance your security. If you're unsure about which security cameras or systems to invest in, you'll want to check out our article on the best home security systems .

Kurt’s key takeaways

Whether you’re leaving town for a vacation or noticing an upswing in crime in your neighborhood, it is important to pay attention to the four signs that you or your neighbors are being targeted by burglars. Separately, these small signs are easy to miss, but together, they paint a picture of a perfect target. While it may seem prudent to confront these suspicious individuals directly, it may be more dangerous for you. In addition to increasing your own security measures and raising the awareness of your neighbors, you can reach out to local authorities to alert them of suspicious activities. Sometimes, local authorities may increase patrol in your area, which may deter criminals from acting.

