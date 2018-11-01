Track down money, best streaming gadget and more: Tech Q&A

Best Streaming Services

Q: What’s best for streaming? Is it Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast or something else? I am so confused!

A: You probably saw this coming, but the answer is this: It depends on what you're looking for. That said, each service is doing its best to distinguish itself from all the others. And you're right; it is confusing. They have a lot of good qualities in common (cheap, portable, easy to use) and each offers enough perks to make it worth the price. To appreciate the subtleties of each product, you need to compare them point-by-point. Tap or click here for a side-by-side comparison.

Find Owed Money

Q: A woman on your show called to thank you for finding her money on the internet. Huh? Can you find me money too?

A: There are many reasons you are owed money. You may have moved; maybe you changed your name. If a company, utility, pension or government agency owes you money, they’ll usually stop looking for you at some point. That’s why it’s so important to see whether there are lingering debts, just waiting to be settled. Tap or click here for seven ways to find unclaimed money.

Alexa Podcasts

Q: I have an Amazon Echo. Are your podcasts on Alexa?

A: I’m so glad you asked about this! Not only I am proud of my podcasts, but they sound great on an Amazon Echo. Just say, “Alexa, play the Komando on Demand podcast.” I have other podcasts available on your Echo too. Tap or click here to get the scoop on how to get them all with Alexa's help.

Quick Christmas Cash

Q: Christmas is coming! How can I earn extra money online?

A: For experienced retail workers, November used to be a great time to nab some part-time work. All you had to do was stop by a shopping mall and hand out a few resumes, and you were likely to land some lucrative shifts at a cash register. As online shopping has completely upended traditional retail, so too has it opened up incredible moneymaking opportunities for the holidays, thanks to seasonal online jobs. Not all of these jobs are directly related to e-commerce, but the holidays certainly lend themselves to part-time work. Tap or click here to find part-time gigs for extra Christmas cash.

Modem vs. Router

Q: I am trying to figure this out. What is the difference between a modem and a router? Do they do the same thing?

A: Many of us can still hear that’s strange, high-pitched dial tone of the early modem. Dial-up internet was one of the most iconic inventions of the 1990s, and the moment we hear the word “modem,” we think of that ear-splitting noise. What does a modem do, exactly? The quieter version of this decades-old device still functions in a very similar way. Still, many people have a hard time explaining the difference between a modem and the blinking tower on their bookshelf. Tap or click here to learn the difference and consider yourself smarter in the process.

