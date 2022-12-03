Expand / Collapse search
Top YouTube videos of 2022: MrBeast tops creators list again

YouTube said its top videos were viewed more than 650M times

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Following Spotify Wrapped, YouTube has released a list of its top trending videos and creators in the U.S. for 2022.

Viewership of the top trending videos surpassed last years, with the top 10 videos viewed more than 650 million times over 55 million hours. 

The channels behind them totaled more than 225 million subscribers.

Number one on the list is the farewell message of popular Minecraft gamer Technoblade – the creator's real name, Alex, was revealed in the video – who succumbed to cancer over the summer. 

SPOTIFY RELEASES 2022 SPOTIFY WRAPPED: BAD BUNNY, TAYLOR SWIFT AND DRAKE AMONG TOP ARTISTS

In this photo illustration the mouse cursor is pictured on the YouTube logo on March 26, 2019, in Berlin. 

In this photo illustration the mouse cursor is pictured on the YouTube logo on March 26, 2019, in Berlin.  (Photo Illustration by Florian Gaertner/Getty Images)

Second on the list is a video of the viral moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March and YouTuber Dream's face reveal is third. Dream is another Minecraft streamer.

The Try Guys' explanation of Ned Fulmer's affair, actress Millie Bobby Brown's participation on the spicy show "Hot Ones" and the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and a MrBeast challenge video also made the list.

Global YouTube star MrBeast poses with fans at the launch of the first physical MrBeast Burger Restaurant at American Dream on Sept. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Global YouTube star MrBeast poses with fans at the launch of the first physical MrBeast Burger Restaurant at American Dream on Sept. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger)

In the first-ever Top Shorts list, diver Shangerdanger cracks and opens an egg 45 feet below the ocean's surface. 

MAJOR PASSWORD MANAGER SUFFERS ANOTHER SECURITY BREACH

Bad Bunny attends Made In America Festival on Sept. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Bad Bunny attends Made In America Festival on Sept. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

YouTube launched Shorts in March of last year, and the company said it had 1.5 billion monthly users in June, according to Mashable.

MrBeast claimed the position of top creator for the third consecutive year – surpassing Pewdiepie's subscriber count in November.

YouTube also highlighted the breakout creators list, with NichLmao on top.

Finally, in music, the top tracks including Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno," and – much like on Spotify Wrapped – Bad Bunny dominated that list

