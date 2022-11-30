Spotify releases 2022 Spotify Wrapped: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Drake among top artists

Spotify on Wednesday released its highly anticipated Wrapped 2022, summing up a year's worth of listening using flashy lists and data.

Rapper and singer Bad Bunny, whose tracks had more than 18.5 billion streams, was the most streamed artist in the world on Spotify in 2022 for the third straight year. Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS, respectively, rounded out the top five in the category. Meanwhile, Drake was the most streamed artist in the U.S.

Bad Bunny also had the most streamed album globally this year. "Un Verano Sin Ti" topped the Billboard 200 chart in May, staying in the No. 1 spot for 13 weeks.

The top five most-streamed albums globally on Spotify were "Harry's House" by Harry Styles, "SOUR" by Olivia Rodrigo, "=" by Ed Sheeran and "Planet Her" by Doja Cat, respectively.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was the most popular podcast in the world on Spotify, followed by "Call Her Daddy," "Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain," "Case 63 (All Languages)" and "Crime Junkie," respectively.

Harry Styles' "As It Was" took the No. 1 spot on most-streaming songs globally, according to Spotify. Also in the top five of the category were the Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," The Kid Laroi's "STAY," Bad Bunny's "Me Porto Bonito" and "Tití Me Preguntó," respectively.

Harry Styles and Bad Bunny were prevalent on most playlists, appearing as top global artists and artists with top global tracks.