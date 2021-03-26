Scalise blasts Big Tech, social media execs over censorship: 'These aren't mistakes'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise slammed social media executives, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, for censorship "mistakes" and "abuses", primarily against conservative accounts. Scalise, R-La., grilled Dorsey Thursday on the company's decision to block an October New York Post article about President Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

STEVE SCALISE: Look, so we saw bipartisan frustration and anger with tech CEOs and the way they’re abusing their platforms, the way they’re hiding behind Section 230 of the law that gives them immunity from prosecution...

Yet, they’re not just acting like the town square, they’re literally censoring and picking winners and losers in a forum where they thought they were going to just exchange information with friends and be able to put ideas out there. Now you see they selectively block certain people...

It seems like conservatives are being targeted more by some of these social media platforms and Twitter’s probably had the worst abuses on this. I mean they just took Marjorie Taylor Greene off of Twitter last week for probably 12 hours and they said it was a mistake.

Who’s making these mistakes and is it really a mistake? Why aren’t people being held accountable and I asked him that twice and he refused to answer who’s doing this and if they’re even being held accountable. These aren’t mistakes.

