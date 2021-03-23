Big Tech crackdowns 'as terrifying as the government arresting you', author Abigail Shrier says

Cancel culture as practiced by Big Tech will go "very, very far" because Americans "underestimate how beholden to these companies we all are," Wall Street Journal contributor Abigail Shrier told "The Ben Domenech Podcast."

Shrier is the author of the recent book, "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters," which was briefly removed from Target's online store this past November after a single Twitter user complained it was transphobic. Last summer, Shrier's publisher alleged that Amazon had suspended a paid ad campaign for the book.

"All those brave people [who] you think are so brave, secretly they're shifting," Shrier told Fox News contributor and podcast host Ben Domenech.

"They're moving because they don't want to be kicked off Amazon.

"So your agent, your publisher ... anybody who works for you ... They are getting really nervous and they don't want to lose access to Gmail and they don't want to lose all their family photos on Facebook. I've interviewed people who have been canceled, where they lost Facebook ... because they did something controversial and not even -- in some cases it was an accident and whatnot. And Facebook shut down their account, and those were the only pictures they had of their mother who has now passed," she said, calling it "absolutely as terrifying as the government arresting you."

"So people are, however brave they seem, everyone is quietly inching to one side because they're afraid," she said.

Shrier added that the best way to combat cancel culture is to "embrace people who are saying things you don't like."

"I think we just have to make a big deal about that ... Even when we can't stand them personally. It's so important, and not enough people are speaking up. And I think, especially, liberals should speak up on this. I really do."