Last Update December 9, 2015

Russia to Deliver Armored Vehicles to Palestinians

By | Fox News
File: Russian paratroopers atop armored personnel carriers. (AP)

Russia's Foreign Ministry has announced it will provide 50 armored personnel carriers to Palestinians, Reuters reported Thursday.

"In the coming days 50 armored personnel carriers will be delivered to Jordan and then will be handed over to Palestinian security forces in the West Bank," Reuters quoted spokesman Andrei Nesterenko.

Russia offered to supply Palestinians with the vehicles for internal security as early as 2005, but Israel initially opposed the delivery.