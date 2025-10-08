Scammers now impersonate coworkers, steal email threads in convincing phishing attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cybercriminals are getting smarter every day, and one of their most convincing tricks is disguising phishing emails to look like they're coming from people you trust. Work emails are particularly dangerous because they lower your guard. After all, if the sender is your boss or IT department, why would you suspect anything? Unfortunately, scammers know this and use it to their advantage. I recently received an email from Krysti from Rockwall, Texas, who highlighted a similar issue.

"I received a spam email from my employer's email. It had a document attached to it. I tried to open it and could not. I contacted my employer and they told me they hadn't sent me anything. I changed my password and ran a virus scan. I also have been checking on the dark web for anything coming up on me. So far everything is okay. I did sign up for antivirus software based on your recommendation and we are signed up for identity theft protection. Is there anything else I should do?"

Incidents like this are more common than many realize, Krysti. And while it sounds like you took the right first steps by changing your password, scanning for malware and monitoring for identity misuse, there are a few additional precautions worth taking. A close call is often a warning sign that your digital habits might need tightening. Let's break down why these attacks are so dangerous and what everyone should do to make sure they're fully protected.

Why work email scams are so dangerous

Phishing attempts that impersonate coworkers or employers are particularly effective because they rely on trust and urgency. You're more likely to open an attachment or click a link if you believe it's tied to your job. Scammers often spoof legitimate email addresses or use addresses that look almost identical to the real ones, hoping you won't notice the subtle difference.

Once you interact with these emails, the risks multiply. Opening a malicious attachment could install spyware or ransomware. Clicking a fake link might lead to a login page designed to harvest your credentials. Even if nothing obvious happens right away, attackers could still be collecting background information to use in a future attack.

These scams are becoming harder to spot, too. Some are powered by artificial intelligence-generated text, making them free of the usual grammar mistakes that used to be obvious red flags. Others use stolen email threads to insert themselves into ongoing conversations. That's why even seasoned professionals fall for them.

What to do immediately after a close call

Changing your password or running a malware scan is often not enough to stop attackers. It's worth going a little further to make sure nothing slipped through. Start by checking your login history to see if there are any unauthorized sign-ins on your email or work accounts.

Most platforms allow you to review recent activity, including device type and location, and if anything looks suspicious, sign out of all sessions immediately and change your password again. Next, enable two-factor authentication on your email and any other critical accounts. Even if attackers manage to steal your password, they won't be able to gain access without the second verification step.

It's also important to alert your IT team, especially if the email appears to come from your employer's address. This could mean the company's email system has been compromised, and notifying them will allow them to investigate and secure other accounts if necessary. Finally, make sure all your software is up to date. Malware often exploits vulnerabilities in outdated systems, so regularly updating your operating system, antivirus and productivity tools adds another layer of protection against future attacks.

7 ways to check if your device or data is compromised

Some cyber threats don't reveal themselves immediately. Scammers often collect small bits of data over time or wait weeks before trying to use what they've stolen. The following steps are actions anyone can take to make sure their device and personal data remain secure, and to catch any signs of compromise before they turn into serious problems.

1) Consider a personal data removal service

The more personal information about you that's publicly available, the easier it is for scammers to target you. Data removal services can help by scanning hundreds of data broker websites and removing your details from them. Reducing this digital footprint not only makes it harder for attackers to build profiles on you but also limits how easily phishing attempts can be tailored to your life.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

2) Monitor for already exposed personal data

Your information could already be circulating in breach dumps and underground markets without you realizing it. Identity protection services monitor known dark-web sources, forums and leak sites for your email, phone, SSN and other sensitive details. If they find a match, they alert you so you can act quickly: change passwords, turn on two-factor authentication and place fraud alerts or credit freezes with the credit bureaus.

Your information might already be circulating in dark web marketplaces without you realizing it. Identity theft protection services can help by continuously scanning those underground sites for your email, passwords or other sensitive details. If your data does show up, these services notify you right away so you can reset credentials, freeze accounts or take other protective actions before the information is misused.

3) Watch for suspicious financial activity

Even if you never shared payment details, attackers may attempt account takeovers or fraudulent transactions using any information they have. Review your bank, credit card and online account statements frequently for unusual activity. Pairing this habit with identity theft protection tools gives you an added safety net, as they often include financial monitoring and fraud alerts to catch problems quickly.

4) Review connected accounts

Email accounts are often the central hub for many other services. If your inbox is compromised, attackers might try to break into linked accounts such as cloud storage, messaging apps or collaboration tools. Check each of these services for unfamiliar logins, permission changes or device activity, and secure them by changing passwords and enabling two-factor authentication.

5) Use a password manager

Weak or reused passwords are one of the easiest ways for attackers to break into accounts after a breach. A password manager solves this by generating and storing strong, unique passwords for every site you use. It also acts as a passive phishing detector. If the tool doesn't autofill a login form, that's a sign the page could be fake. Over time, this significantly reduces your risk of falling victim to credential-based attacks.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

6) Install reliable antivirus protection

Modern cyber threats go beyond viruses. A strong antivirus solution now acts as a full security layer, blocking phishing websites, detecting malicious scripts and stopping suspicious activity before it can compromise your device. If you've interacted with a suspicious attachment or link, a reputable antivirus tool can catch malware that might still be hiding in the background.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

7) Enable account alerts

Most major platforms allow you to turn on alerts for unusual account activity, such as new sign-ins, password resets or changes to security settings. These real-time notifications act as an early warning system, giving you a chance to lock down your accounts before significant damage occurs.

Kurt's key takeaway

Close calls like this are unsettling, but they are also valuable wake-up calls. Cybercriminals are constantly refining their tactics, and phishing emails that once looked laughably fake can now be nearly indistinguishable from the real thing. The key is to build layers of defense, not just reactive steps after an incident, but proactive habits that make you a harder target in the first place.

Have you ever clicked on an email that turned out to be a scam? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

