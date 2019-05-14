Protect your identity, get free TV, iPhone abilities, and more: Tech Q&A

Best ID theft protection services

Q: Are services like Lifelock and all the others worth the money? I own my house and have substantial savings, but I hate to waste a dime.

A: It seems like every week there is a severe data breach exposing your personal information to criminals and hackers. When this happens, it’s easy to panic and turn to the first service that pops up on Google. Paying $15 to $30 per month may seem steep, especially if you haven’t yet experienced identity theft; still, if you’re serious about protecting yourself against cybercriminals, it is a reasonable cost for time-tested services. Some advertised services may be scams, and others follow the “you get what you pay for” rule. We did the research for you. Tap or click to learn about the best identity protection services.

Q: I’m not ready to ditch my cable because I watch a lot of network news on many channels. Are there any free sources where I can stream TV and movies?

A: There is no shortage of free, streaming video on the internet. For free service, you may try Vudu, which gained an early footing in the streaming industry. Others like Tubi are somewhat obscure, yet they provide cascades of streaming entertainment and may not cost a cent. All of these services can be a mixed bag, and you probably won’t find hot-button titles like “Avengers” or “Game of Thrones.” Like browsing a used bookstore, though, you may be very pleasantly surprised. Tap or click for 5 sites for free streaming TV.

Q: Kim, I’m probably the only person on the planet who doesn’t have Amazon Prime. Besides free shipping, what do I get for my money?

A: The list of Amazon Prime benefits is so extensive that even longtime members neglect to take advantage of them. You gain immediate access to Prime Video, where you can stream movies and television for free. You can stream unlimited music, borrow one free e-book per month, gain access to the grocery shopping of AmazonFresh, and have packages delivered to special lockers or stored within the safety of your garage. But wait, there’s more! Tap or click to find out what you get for your Amazon Prime membership.

Q: My kids got me an iPhone for my 60th birthday, and I’m still getting to know it. Got any tips for me?

A: With limited space to tell you all the nifty things your new iPhone can do, check my website as it is packed with tips. Better yet, get this know-how delivered directly to your email. Tap or click here to get my free twice-weekly newsletter that’s all about Apple (Android lovers, I’ve got you covered, too). Here’s one nifty tip: the Notes app, which comes free with every iPhone, is a document scanner. Tap the pencil in the lower right to create a new note, tap the plus sign, and your iPhone will walk you through the rest. Add to this other cool features, like automatically answering phone calls or setting “do not disturb” while driving, and you’ve found only the tip of the iPhone iceberg. Tap or click for 10 things you can do with your new iPhone.

Q: Is there an easy way to transfer files from my old computer to my new one? I have had this old computer for seven years, and it's loaded!

A: Thanks to cloud-based technology, transferring files from an old computer to a new isn't nearly as laborious as it used to be. Most tech-savvy people are saving their photos and videos to the cloud, enabling them to upload or download their troves of content at will. Only the fastest studious users will back up their entire hard drive regularly, and an easy way to move vast volumes of data is the old external drive. If you are moving from a Windows computer to a Mac, this transition should still be pretty smooth. Tap or click for advice on transferring files from old to new computers.

