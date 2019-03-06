Marie Kondo tech, start your own podcast and more: Tech Q&A

Signs You’ve Been Hacked

Q: I have security software. I am good at not falling for scams. How do I know if my computer has been hacked?

A: For a moment, put yourself in the hacker's shoes. What do you want? Money, probably, but also information. You want to steal identities, so you can sell this information on the dark web, or file false tax returns, or start a line of credit in a stranger's name, or any number of other nefarious crimes. Now suppose you have the skills to break into someone's computer remotely. If you're a proficient hacker, stealth is key. You want as much time as possible to root around inside their hard drive and mine every account for data. This is the opponent you’re up against – clever, motivated and totally amoral. To protect yourself, you have to be just as sharp. Tap or click here for seven signs that you have been hacked.

Q: I am a hot mess and want to Marie Kondo my phone. Help!

A: Decluttering has become a national pastime, especially now that spring is around the corner. Digital cleaning can be just as worthwhile as physical cleaning, and being clutter-free in one area of your life doesn’t mean you are in others. As you suggest, some of us are app addicts. All of sudden, our phones are clogged with little icons, and few of them – as Ms. Kondo would put it – “spark joy.” If that’s your problem, you may find it strange to combat a cluttered phone with yet another app, but certain software can help you streamline your life in countless ways. Tap or click here to join the declutterization craze with these apps.

Q: How can I send you my digital life questions? You answer a ton of questions, and I would love your trusted advice!

A: It’s super easy to call my radio show to ask about your digital life. Just call 1-888-825-5254, Fridays 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. I also try to provide as much information on my website as possible, so I would suggest running a search there. Hopefully, you can find your answer right away. But if you can't, that's even better, because it means you're offering me something new to talk about. Nothing makes me happier than a good challenge. If you can’t call, email me your question. Tap or click here to submit a question now.

Q: I would like to host my own podcast. What hardware and software do I need to get started?

A: That’s terrific! With podcasting becoming more mainstream all the time and technology constantly evolving, the good news is that podcasting is becoming relatively inexpensive to start that journey. There are many great resources to discover how to structure your show, what to use for your recordings, equipment and distribution platforms. I have exactly what you need to know to get started. Tap or click here and I’ll see you on the podcast circuit!

Q: I don’t like Windows and I don’t like Apple. What else can I use?

A: For many people, your question may sound like heresy. Aren’t Windows and iOS the only operating systems there are? How could you possibly function without bowing down to one tech giant or the other? You may foresee the potential dangers of using an operating system that nobody else uses. You may wonder about its security, its compatibility, and its ease of use. You may doubt whether such an operating system will even function on your computer. Luckily, Zorin OS is pretty safe and malleable, and if you’re willing to accept a little risk, Zorin may be the system you’re looking for. Tap or click here to learn more about Zorin OS.

